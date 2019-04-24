Pitching Scuffles as Hoyas are Routed by George Washington

By:

04/24/2019

After picking up two wins over the weekend, the Georgetown Hoyas baseball team (13-27, 2-4 Big East) took a step back on Wednesday, suffering an 18-6 loss at the hands of George Washington (23-18, 6-9 Atlantic 10) at Shirley Povich Field. The crosstown rivals split the season series, with Georgetown winning another lopsided game, 14-4, on February 27. The lone bright spot for the Hoyas was freshman infielder Alex Rosen, who slugged a grand slam for his second career homer. For the visitors, freshman center fielder Cade Fergus and senior first baseman Dom D’Alessandro each collected four base knocks.

Head coach Pete Wilk called on senior right-hander Jack Cushing and his sparkling 2.61 season ERA to take the mound in Wednesday’s matchup. Cushing fired a scoreless first but was relieved in the second by freshman right-hander Anthony Redfern. Redfern was touched up for two runs in his first inning thanks to a run-scoring double from redshirt freshman infielder Derek Ripp and a sacrifice fly from junior catcher Greg Anderberg. Meanwhile, the Hoya bats were retired in order over the first two frames.

Redfern recovered to toss a scoreless third, but the Hoyas went scoreless in the bottom half, stranding a one-out double by junior left fielder AJ Lotsis. In the top of fourth, however, Georgetown let the game get out of hand with their sloppy play. Redfern plunked the leadoff man, and after a fly out Anderberg reached on an error by junior first baseman Freddy Achecar III. Fergus poked a single through the left side to load the bases, and then Redfern couldn’t find the zone and walked in a run. The next batter, junior shortstop Nate Fassnacht, beat out a potential double play grounder to bring up D’Alessandro, who promptly punished the Hoyas by blasting a three-run jack, his ninth of 2019, over the left field fence. Following the homer, Redfern walked three Colonials in a row, prompting Wilk to bring in fellow freshman right-hander Carter Bosch. Bosch threw two wild pitches to freshman third baseman Logan Doran, allowing two additional runs to score, before striking him out. By then, George Washington held a 10-0 lead.

The Colonials got four more runs in the fifth off of Bosch and three in the sixth off of sophomore left-hander Owen Lamon and freshman left-hander Jack Weeks in the sixth to make it 17-0. The Georgetown offense finally struck in the bottom of the sixth, but it was too little too late. Freshman catcher Tony Barreca drew a bases-loaded walk to get Georgetown on the board, and the next batter, Rosen, hit a grand slam to straightaway center scoring Barreca, sophomore third baseman Eddie McCabe, and junior center fielder Ryan M. Davis. Sophomore shortstop Yareb Martinez added an RBI single for the Hoyas’ sixth run of the inning, but that was all for the offense on Wednesday.

In the ninth, George Washington got another run off of freshman right-hander Chase Walter to finish the game 18-6.

Georgetown will need to put this drubbing behind them as they return to Big East play this weekend with a three-game series against St. John’s (23-14, 5-4 Big East). The Red Storm are on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Stony Brook (22-14, 11-4 America East) 6-3 on Tuesday. First pitch for Friday’s game at Shirley Povich Field is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For continuing coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

