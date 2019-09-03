Women’s Soccer Looks to Build Momentum Against No. 5 Virginia

By:

The No. 15 Georgetown women’s soccer team (2-1-1, Big East) will play a fierce No. 5 Virginia squad (4-0-0, ACC) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville. Georgetown is coming off a solid 2-0 win in which they dominated a much weaker Bucknell side, while Virginia is brimming with confidence after comfortably defeating No. 12 West Virginia 4-1.

Although the scoreline was only 2-0, Sunday’s game against Bucknell was one-sided in favor of the Blue and Gray. The Hoyas outshot Bucknell 27-3 and earned 13 corners to Bucknell’s five. Meanwhile, senior forward Paula Germino-Watnick got on the scoreboard with her first goal of the season. After a skirmish for the ball in the 4th minute, Germino-Watnick created just enough space for herself to get a clean shot off and clinically finessed the ball into the left side of the net. Just before halftime, the Hoyas doubled their lead when sophomore forward Caitlin Moon tapped in a cross from freshman forward Gia Vicari.

This performance, combined their 0-0 tie with Duke earlier in the week, earned senior defender Meaghan Nally Big East Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Virginia comes into the matchup with their own player of the week in freshman forward Diana Ordonez. After scoring two goals in both of Virginia’s matches last week, Ordonez was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week. In fact, Ordonez has already scored eight goals while the entire Georgetown team has only scored five. Ordonez is just one part of an explosive Virginia offense that has outscored their opponents 21-1 over the first four games.

This matchup should be extremely entertaining, with an attacking Virginia side going up against one of the best defenses in the nation in Georgetown. The most recent time these teams met was in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 when the Hoyas bested Virginia with a 2-0 shutout victory. It will be interesting to see how head coach Dave Nolan’s side lines up on Wednesday in what could be a huge momentum builder for the rest of the season.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice