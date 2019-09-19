No. 3 Men’s Soccer Kicks Off Big East Play Against Butler

By:

On Friday, the red-hot No. 3 Georgetown men’s soccer team (5-0-0, Big East) will begin Big East play in Indianapolis. The undefeated Hoyas last played on Saturday, when they thrashed former conference foe Connecticut (3-3-0, American) 4-1. Their opponent will be the Butler Bulldogs (3-2-0, Big East), who are coming off a double-overtime loss to SIU Edwardsville (2-2-1, Ohio Valley).

Saturday’s victory was all Hoyas from start to finish. In the 11th minute, freshman midfielder Dante Polvara slotted home his third goal of the year, tying sophomore midfielder Zach Riviere for the team lead, and Georgetown did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Three different Hoyas supplied the three successive goals, including junior forward and team captain Derek Dodson in the 80th minute to cap off the scoring. Connecticut’s sophomore midfielder Felix Metzler scored the Huskies’ lone goal in the 47th minute. The Hoyas also dominated in chances, taking 23 shots, with seven on goal, while Connecticut only mustered seven shots, with two on goal.

Against SIUE on Tuesday, Butler scored early but squandered their lead in the second half, allowing the game to go to overtime. Eventually, the Cougars’ senior midfielder Jorge Gonzalez found the net in the 109th minute to put the game to bed and send Butler home with a loss. Despite Tuesday’s result, the Bulldogs have been a tough opponent at home in 2019, going undefeated through three games. One of those victories included a 1-0 triumph over Wisconsin (2-4-0, Big Ten).

Leading the Bulldogs is senior forward Brandon Guhl. In 2019, Guhl tops Butler with three goals on an extremely efficient 60 percent shooting percentage. Sophomore goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergji has also been impressive. While Butler’s record leaves some to be desired, Gjergji has an 80.8 percent save percentage to go along with 21 saves and two shutouts.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with live stats and a stream available at guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice