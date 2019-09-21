No. 12 Women’s Soccer Routs Ohio University 7-0 in Final Non-Conference Matchup

By:

The No. 12 Georgetown women’s soccer team (6-2-1, Big East) clobbered the Ohio University Bobcats (5-3-0, Mid-American) 7-0 on Friday, stretching their win streak to four. The Hoya attack is on fire, having scored three goals or more in each of their last four games. On Friday’s scoresheet were sophomore defender Charlie Kern, sophomore defender Jenna Royson, and senior midfielder Sarah Trissel, graduate forward Amanda Carolan and senior forward Paula Germino-Watnick.

The Blue and Gray started quickly, scoring just five minutes into play on a corner, as has been frequent this season. Germino-Watnick sent in the inswinging cross looking for a run at the near post, but the ball skipped off the ground untouched and after a scuffle for the ball, Kern poked it into the net for her first career goal.

Eight minutes later, some brilliant play from Carolan and senior midfielder Carson Nzialek set up Royson to score her third goal of the season. The Hoyas continued to bring the pressure, hitting the post twice in the next two minutes and not allowing the Bobcats to get out of their own half. Georgetown made it three in the 15th minute when an Ohio defender carelessly swung at a cross and put it into her own net.

In the 27th minute, Trissel played an exquisite over-the-top through ball to sophomore forward Caitlin Moon, who crossed a negative ball to Carolan who confidently finished it. This was Carolan’s 26th career goal, putting her at No. 6 on the Georgetown All-Time Scoring List.

Trissel added one of her own before the end of the half. Junior forward Jenna Menta threw the ball deep into the box, senior defender Meaghan Nally flicked it on, and Trissel promptly headed it into an open net. The half ended at 5-0, Georgetown.

“It’s a Friday afternoon, it’s not a big crowd, it’s very easy to take one eye off the ball,” said Head Coach Dave Nolan. “I give the [team] credit, they came out really strong in the first half. Did all the things we wanted to do and obviously got up on these guys.”

The Hoyas added two more goals in the second half, both from Germino-Watnick. In the 50th minute, Germino-Watnick opened up some space for herself and lashed it into the roof of the net. She scored her second 15 minutes later with a brilliant finish into the top-right corner.

“I knew it was unlikely we would another score five goals in the second half, but I felt that if we could get the same intensity, that’s what we were looking for because you got to be able to put together two similar halves. And that’s what we got,” said Nolan.

The Blue and Gray have eight days of rest before their Big East opener against Marquette (2-6-0, Big East). Marquette’s record is not necessarily reflective of their level of play, as three of their losses have been in OT.

“For the longest time, the Big East went through Marquette. If you wanted to win it you had to beat Marquette. Now the Big East goes through us, so I’m sure Marquette will be talking about that,” offered Nolan. “I don’t think they’ll have any fears, they gave us a really difficult game last year at Marquette and it took everything we had to pull one out in overtime. The first conference game always has the most juice, so we’ll have to be ready for them.”

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice