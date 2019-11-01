Field Hockey Travels To Connecticut For Final Two Games

By:

The Georgetown field hockey team (5-12, 1-5 Big East) will finish their season with two games on the road this weekend. This afternoon they will take on No. 3 UConn (14-3, 6-0 Big East) before playing Sacred Heart (5-12, 3-2 NEC) on Sunday. The Hoyas are coming off their ninth straight loss, this one to No. 25 Providence (12-5, 4-2 Big East). Meanwhile, the Huskies and the Pioneers both bounced back from losses with a win on Sunday.

Last Friday, the Hoyas fell 2-0 on the road to the Friars. The Blue & Gray started the game off strong, forcing Providence’s goalkeeper to a pair of difficult saves. The Friars held onto the ball patiently before finding the back of the cage off of a rebound in the 26th minute. Georgetown regained momentum in the third, with freshman forward Ellie Maransky and junior back Ali Cronin both taking shots. Providence secured the win in the fourth quarter with a tip-in at the left-post.

On Saturday, the Huskies traveled to Virginia for a ranked Big East matchup against No.17 Liberty (9-6, 4-2 Big East). The Flames shocked the Big East defending champions with a goal in the fifth minute. The Huskies responded right away, as freshman back Claire Janedewerth tying the game 25 seconds later, before Liberty regained the lead in the 23rd minute. Then, UConn senior forward Svea Boker tied the game on a fast break in the 29th minute, while senior back Antonia Tiedtke gave the Huskies their first lead of the game 45 seconds into the second half. Less than a minute later, LU tied the game for the third time, but Janedewerth gave the Huskies their lead back a minute later. Boker opened up the fourth quarter with her 15th goal of the season. Junior midfielder Vivienne Tucker scored the last goal of the game, securing UConn’s 6-3 win.

With Saturday’s win, Connecticut clinched their share of this year’s Big East regular-season championship, having won the last seven to reach 19 championships all-time. The Huskies are guaranteed the No.1 seed in the Big East tournament next weekend and have won 38 straight regular-season Big East games. Boker played a part in all six of the Huskies’ goals against Liberty; she also leads the league with 42 points.

67 seconds into SHU’s game against Wagner (1-11, 0-5 NEC), senior forward Colleen McAninley tipped a pass in to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. The remainder of the first half lacked intensity, with only one shot being taken in the second quarter. In the 41st minute, sophomore midfielder Kayla Kruk played a shot off of the Wagner keeper to extend the lead to 2-0. Three minutes later, junior midfielder Bridget LaRiccia knocked in a cross at the back post for SHU’s third goal. With two minutes to play in regulation, senior midfielder Marlena Koellner sealed the 4-0 victory with a late goal.

Sacred Heart’s win on Sunday secured them a birth in the NEC tournament. McAninley leads the Pioneers with 13 points on the season with Kurk trailing one point behind. Junior goalkeeper Hailey Power has 148 saves on the season.

The games are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Live stats are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner / The Georgetown Voice