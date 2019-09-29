No. 12 Women’s Soccer Gets Ready To Start Big East Play At Home

By:

09/29/2019

The No.12 Georgetown women’s soccer team (6-2-1, Big East) will take on Marquette (3-6, Big East) Sunday afternoon in the final leg of their homestand. Last weekend, the Hoyas swept Ohio (5-3, Mid-American) aside, strolling to 7-0 win, while the Golden Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Colorado State (5-2-1, Mountain West).

The scoreline in last week’s game did not do the Blue and Gray justice. The first half started off with two goals from GU’s defense, as sophomore defender Jenna Royson added her third goal of the season in as many games. In the 15th minute, Ohio scored an own goal, giving the Hoyas a three-goal lead. Georgetown added two more goals in the half to open up a 5-0 lead at halftime. The Hoyas added to their advantage early on in the second half through senior forward Paula Germino-Watnick. 15 minutes later, Germino Watnick added her second goal and the Hoyas’ last goal of the game. After the seventh goal, the Hoyas let their foot off the gas and cruised to an easy 7-0 win.

Royson’s performance against the Bobcats, last Friday earned her Defensive Player of the Week in the Big East. Three games ago, Royson scored her first collegiate goal and she hasn’t looked back, scoring in each game since. At the helm of the defensive backline, Royson was a part of a GU defense that only allowed four shots against the Bobcats. This is Royson’s second time earning Big East honors and her first time being named player of the week.

Marquette comes into this matchup after snapping their three-game losing streak. In their match against Colorado State, the Golden Eagles fell behind early in the eighth minute and lacked possession for most of the first half. It was a different story in the second half, and freshman forward Macey Shock tied the game in the 77th minute. 10 minutes later, freshman midfielder Josie Kelderman broke the ties to give the Golden Eagles a late 2-1 win

Georgetown has won its last five games against Marquette and has not lost in their last seven matchups.

The game is set to begin at 1:00 p.m., ET on Sunday. Live stats and a stream are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker