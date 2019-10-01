Concert Preview: GRLwood, Oct. 2, Black Cat

By:

Louisville punk duo GRLwood will open for indie rock group Man Man at the Black Cat on October 2nd. The duo, made up of guitarist/vocalist Rej Forester and drummer Karen Ledford, describe themselves on their bandcamp page as a “two piece band of Kentucky fried queerdos, wailing at max capacity”. They label their music as “scream-pop” and are aiming to bring their offbeat attitude to the U Street Corridor.

Washington, D.C. is no stranger to feminist punk bands. The female punk subgenre Riot Grrrl emerged partially in D.C. and, like GRLwood, centered around sexuality and raging against the patriarchy. The Black Cat itself has hosted the likes of punk legends Bikini Kill, The Slits, and Fugazi, so in an ideological sense, GRLwood is having a bit of a homecoming.

With their debut album, Daddy having been released in June, GRLwood are still relatively unknown (in fact, they don’t even have a Wikipedia page). Their sound is raw, loud, and aggressive, but with a surf-rock undertone lent by Forester’s calmer guitar riffs. Daddy itself is an energetic, if underproduced, album that tackles concepts like gender identity with both anger and a sharp wit.

They will open for Man Man at the Black Cat on Wednesday, October 2. Doors open at 7:30 PM, the show starts at 8:00 PM.