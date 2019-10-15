Field Hockey Downed By Saint Francis In Third Straight Overtime Loss

By:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Georgetown field hockey team (5-10, 1-3 Big East) traveled to Saint Francis (4-10, 1-3 Atlantic-10) for their third game in five days. The Hoyas dominated for most of the game but ultimately fell in their third straight overtime loss 2-1.

The first opportunity of the game came as the Red Flash charged down the field. Junior midfielder Abby Romig dribbled in from the right-wing to the baseline, hitting the back of the cage through freshman Meghan Maynes’ legs. The Hoyas were held without a shot by SFU’s defense, attempting a corner in the 11th minute which was mishandled at the top of the circle.

Saint Francis opened up the second quarter with a two-person breakaway. Senior forward Taylor Nesmith did not pass to her teammate, and Maynes was able to stay with the shot. Georgetown’s first shot on target came from junior back Anna Farley’s penalty corner pass to junior forward Cami Osborne but Osborne’s shot was saved by SFU redshirt senior goalkeeper Claudia Marzec. A scoreless second quarter gave Saint Francis a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Red Flash started quickly in the second half, taking two shots in the first eight seconds. Three minutes later, Hoyas sophomore midfielder Halle Gill dribbled down the wing, finding freshman forward Ellie Maransky with a reverse pass. Maransky’s shot was saved by Marzec and followed by a rebound shot from junior back Ali Cronin, which sailed wide of the cage. The Blue & Gray dominated the rest of the quarter but still could not find a breakthrough.

Entering the fourth quarter down by one, the Hoyas looked to build off their 13 shots and six penalty corners in the previous quarter. GU’s defense played their part, holding SFU shotless in the quarter. Georgetown tied the game in the 54th minute off of an interception from senior midfielder Michaela Bruno at midfield. Bruno dribbled down the middle of the pitch, finding junior midfielder Jax van der Veen to her left in the circle. After two steps, van der Veen fired a reverse shot into the corner of the cage for her first goal of the season. With six seconds left to play, sophomore back Sydney Stephenson stopped an SFU counter-attack to send the Hoyas into overtime.

Three minutes into golden-goal overtime, van der Veen’s shot was saved by SFU’s Marzecs, who came up with a stick save. Both teams went back-and-forth during the next two minutes, with each side earning penalty corners. However, it was the Red Flash who came out on top with a goal in the 66th minute. Saint Francis intercepted the ball at midfield, dribbling down the wing before cutting in down the goal line. Romig’s pass found Nesmith at the stroke mark, who scored the game-winning goal.

Tuesday’s loss ties the all-time series between Georgetown and Saint Francis at four. The Red Flash snapped a four-game losing streak, extending Georgetown’s drought to seven games.

