Field Hockey Looks To Snap Six Game Losing Streak

10/15/2019

Tuesday afternoon, the Georgetown field hockey team (5-9, 1-3 Big East) will travel to Loretto, Pennsylvania to take on Saint Francis (3-10, 1-3 Atlantic-10). The Hoyas are looking to bounce back from two straight overtime losses to Temple (5-6, 1-3 Big East) and Towson (2-11, 0-1 CAA) by respective scores of 2-1 and 3-2. Similarly, the Red Flash are coming off of a tough weekend where they lost 3-2 and 7-2 to La Salle (6-7, 3-1 Atlantic-10) and No. 12 Saint Joseph’s (11-1, 4-0 Atlantic-10), respectively.

Last Friday, the Hoyas took on the Owls in a Big East matchup. Both teams failed to score in the first half, with Temple dominating the second quarter with seven corners. The Owls kept this intensity in the third quarter, scoring off of a rebound in the 34th minute. Georgetown tied the game with three minutes to play off of junior back Anna Farley’s first goal of the season. With both teams level at a goal apiece, the game headed into golden-goal overtime. Despite GU’s late heroics at the end of regulation, Temple stole the win off of a deflected shot.

Two days later, the Blue & Gray hit the road to take on the Tigers. Towson took the lead 30 seconds into the game after stealing the ball from a GU midfielder. Late in the second quarter, Georgetown freshman forward Ellie Maransky intercepted the ball at midfield, passing to senior midfielder Jordan Sweeney. Sweeney then dribbled through the legs of a Towson defender before assisting junior forward Cami Osborne to tie the game. A quarter later, the Hoyas took the lead off another Osborne goal, giving her six on the season. Osborne’s six goals and one assist lead the Hoyas in points this season. With seven minutes left in the game, Towson tied the game at two. Level at the end of regulation, the Hoyas went into overtime for the second time in three days. Neither team could break the tie in the first overtime period, so they headed into the final period of OT. The game finally ended, with the Tigers capitalizing off of a stroke in the 76th minute, giving them their second win of the season.

Saint Francis was unable to register a shot in the first quarter against La Salle on Friday, however, they did strike first on sophomore forward Austina Deharbe’s fifth goal of the season. Early in the third, junior forward Samantha Olton gave the Red Flash a 2-0 lead. Four minutes later, the Explorers cut the lead in half. With seven minutes remaining, La Salle tied the game, before stealing the contest with a late goal in the 56th minute.

On Sunday, the Red Flash stayed in Philadelphia to take on Saint Joseph’s. Late in the first, the Hawks took a one-goal lead. The SJU attack did not let up, scoring three goals in the second quarter. Sophomore midfielder Natalie Scheib cut the Hawks’ lead to three in the third quarter. The Hawks scored two quick goals in the fourth quarter and added their seventh goal in the 55th minute. With 13 seconds left in the game, Saint Francis junior midfielder Kellie Drugotch scored a consolation goal.

Georgetown and Saint Francis have met seven times, with the Hoyas leading the all-time series 4-3. The Hoyas won last season’s matchup 4-2 on Cooper Field.

