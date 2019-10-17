Field Hockey Takes On No. 17 Liberty In Final Home Game Of The Season

By:

This Friday, the Georgetown field hockey team (5-10, 1-3 Big East) will take on No. 17 Liberty (8-3, 3-1 Big East). The Hoyas are in need of a victory after three straight overtime losses this weekend to Temple (5-6, 1-3 Big East), Towson (2-11, 0-1 CAA), and Saint Francis (4-10, 1-3 Atlantic-10). On the other side of the pitch, the Flames rebounded with a 3-0 win against Longwood (6-6, 2-1 MAC) on Sunday after falling to No. 19 Old Dominion (7-5, 3-1 Big East) 3-2 on Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hoyas fell 2-1 on the road to Saint Francis. The Red Flash hit first early on in the first quarter. The Blue & Gray gained momentum in the second quarter, leading to an explosive start in the second half. Georgetown may not have scored in the third quarter, but they earned six penalty corners and took 13 shots in that span. Junior midfielder Jax van der Veen tied the game with her first goal of the season halfway through the final quarter. Tied up at one, the Hoyas entered their third straight overtime game in five days. Despite Georgetown seeming in control of the game, the Red Flash stole the contest with four minutes to go in the first overtime period.

Last Friday, Liberty took on Old Dominion in a conference matchup. The Flames opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute when sophomore forward Alivia Klopp swatted sophomore forward Charlotte Vaanhold’s pass into the cage for the game’s first goal. The Monarchs started the second half on fire, scoring two quick goals, with the first coming off of a penalty stroke. Then, Liberty tied the game in the 57th minute on freshman forward Daniella Rhodes’ goal off of a penalty corner. However, Old Dominion responded quickly, scoring the game-winning goal just three minutes later.

Friday’s defeat was LU’s first loss to ODU since 2016, and both their first home and Big East losses of the season.

Two days later, Liberty traveled to Longwood for their final game of the weekend. The Flames outshot the Lancers 11-0 in the first half but were unable to find the back of the cage. However, Liberty’s luck changed in the second half when senior defender Mallory Fortenaugh opened up the scoring off of a penalty corner. In the 48th minute, Fortenbaugh struck again for her second goal, converting off another penalty corner. With 17 seconds left in the game, Liberty junior forward Jill Burton forced a turnover, firing the Longwood mistake into the cage.

Fortenbaugh’s first career two-goal game earned her a spot on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. Monday’s award was the third time she has been honored in her career, with the previous two times coming last season.

A year ago, the Hoyas fell to the Flames 2-1 on the road. Georgetown is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak and steal a bid for the Big East tournament in November.

The game is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Live stats and a stream are available on guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner / The Georgetown Voice