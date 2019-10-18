Football Hopes to Return to Winning Ways

By:

The Georgetown football team (4-2, 0-1 Patriot League) will host Lafayette (0-6, 0-0 Patriot League) at Cooper Field this Saturday in another conference matchup. The Hoyas are looking to recover from a heartbreaking 30-27 homecoming loss to Fordham (3-4, 1-0 Patriot League). Lafayette, on the other hand, hopes to end their six-game losing streak, coming off of the heels of a brutal 28-3 loss to Princeton (4-0, 1-0 Ivy League).

Georgetown’s offense, yet again, delivered a strong performance last Saturday, putting up 27 points off stellar contributions from senior quarterback Gunther Johnson, senior wide receiver Michael Dereus, sophomore wide receiver Joshua Tomas, and sophomore running back Herman Moultrie III. Johnson threw for 280 yards, and added another 81 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Dereus hauled in just four catches, but amassed 149 total receiving yards, including an 81-yard bomb from Johnson on the Hoyas’ first play of the game.

Tomas also had himself a day, hauling in seven catches for 131 yards and running for 39 yards on four carries. While Moultrie only accumulated 32 yards on 17 carries, he managed to punch in two key short yardage touchdowns for the Hoyas.

Nonetheless, the Blue and Grey’s offensive contributions were not enough to secure the victory. The typically stout Hoya defense surrendered 405 total yards on the day and four touchdowns, including the game-winning pass from Fordham sophomore quarterback Tim DeMorat to sophomore receiver Fotis Kokosioulis on fourth and ten with just 16 seconds remaining in the game. However, the Georgetown defense should have never been in that position. With under two minutes remaining, the Hoya coaching staff went for it on fourth-and-two from the Fordham 26-yard line. Moultrie was stopped short of the first down marker, and the rest was history. Additionally, Georgetown failed to convert three two-point conversions, including one on the first possession of the game.

Lafayette was stifled by the Tiger defense in their matchup last Saturday, mustering a measly 162 total yards through regulation. The Leopards also committed two turnovers; both interceptions from freshman quarterback Keegan Shoemaker. Additionally, the Lafayette defense looked particularly weak against the run, allowing Princeton to collect 206 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Expect the Hoyas to exploit Lafayette’s weak run defense Saturday, utilizing the rushing abilities of Johnson and Moultrie.

Kickoff is this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. A stream will be available on Stadium, with live stats available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information