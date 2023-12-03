Podcasts

Turf & Burn: Russell Wilson vs. CJ Stroud

Published 11:00 AM

The showdown of the red hot quarterbacks in Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson and Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud is upon us this weekend. So who are Caroline and Dylan taking to win a game? This week, Caroline and Dylan are back from Thanksgiving break to talk NFL matchups, including the resurgent Green Bay Packers, the injured Joe Burrow, and the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich. The duo also discuss recent happenings in the NHL, including the dire situation of the Edmonton Oilers, Patrick Kane signing with the Detroit Red Wings, and the surprising Canucks.

