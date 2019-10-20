Field Hockey Falls to No. 17 Liberty On Senior Day

By:

On Friday, the Georgetown field hockey team (5-11, 1-4 Big East) lost 4-0 to No. 17 Liberty (9-4, 4-1 Big East). The Hoyas played well against their nationally-ranked opponents but were unable to keep possession long enough to find the back of the cage.

Before the game, Georgetown recognized and honored seven seniors. GU’s senior class includes midfielder Michaela Bruno, back Emily Fraser, midfielder Cameron Rogers, back Jessica Lagano, back Ashley Leverrett, midfielder Jordan Sweeney, and forward Lindsay Getz. The Hoyas’ seniors were accompanied by their families and met by GU’s athletic director Lee Reed during the pregame celebrations.

The Flames started the game on fire, taking 10 shots in the first quarter. On the other side of the pitch, Georgetown’s attack was held without a shot. Liberty freshman forward Daniella Rhodes broke through GU’s defense, scoring on a one-on-one breakaway against sophomore goalkeeper Ciara Weets in the 11th minute.

It did not take long for Liberty to score again. In the 17th minute, a beautiful cross-field driven pass found the stick of sophomore forward Alivia Klopp, who assisted Rhodes on a two-on-one fastbreak. The Flames outshot the Hoyas 6-0 in the second quarter. All of LU’s shots found the target, forcing five saves from Weets.

The second half saw a change in form by the Blue & Gray. In the 38th minute, Hoya junior forward Cami Osborne’s shot, GU’s first of the game, was blocked off of a penalty corner. Georgetown’s possession increased in the third quarter, as they got settled into the game.

The game was put out of reach by Liberty in the fourth quarter, however. 36 seconds into the quarter, sophomore Maddie Hosler assisted Rhodes, who finished off her hat trick from the left edge of the arc. Less than 30 seconds later, Klopp found forward Jill Bolton for the game’s final goal. In the final minute of play, Bruno forced a save from Liberty senior goalkeeper Allison Schaefer. Bruno’s shot was GU’s only shot on target in the game.

Weets’ nine save during the game add to her season total of 72. Although Weets has been splitting time with freshman goalkeeper Megan Maynes, she is pushing for the Big East saves title.

Field hockey returns to action next Friday away against Providence (10-5, 3-2 Big East) at 3:00 PM. Live stats are available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner/The Georgetown Voice