Field Hockey Drops Road Match To No. 25 Providence

10/28/2019

The Georgetown field hockey team (5-12, 1-2 Big East) was edged out 2-0 by No. 25 Providence (12-5, 4-2 Big East) Friday afternoon. The Hoyas’ offense played very well but were unable to find the back of the net against their nationally-ranked opponents.

Senior forward Michaela Bruno opened up the action in the fifth minute, forcing Friars’ graduate student goalkeeper Lydia Rice to make a save. Then, Hoyas’ sophomore goalkeeper Ciara Weets stopped a subsequent counter-attack led by PC junior forward Sydney Cramer. In the 10th minute, Providence’s second straight shot was blocked by a Georgetown defender. The Blue & Gray flipped the momentum a minute later,, with freshman forward Ellie Maransky and junior forward Cami Osborne both finding the target. In the 44th minute, Weets made another save off of PC’s senior forward Izzy Mendez’s shot. With 33 seconds left to play in the first quarter, a green card was issued to Friars’ senior forward Madison Deeds.

The second quarter slowed down offensively, but Providence was able to break the deadlock. In the 18th minute, Mendez took the first shot for the Friars in the quarter, sending her shot wide of the target. Mendez popped up again in the 26th minute, forcing Weets to make another save. Unfortunately for the Hoyas, Weets’ save landed at the stick of senior midfielder Mary O’Reilly, who put the rebound away for her fourth goal of the season. The Friars kept the Hoyas shotless in the second quarter.

The Hoyas’ regained momentum in the third quarter. In the 32nd minute, Maransky’s shot was blocked, leading to a penalty corner. After inserting the short corner, junior back Ali Cronin sent her shot wide of the cage. Halfway through the third quarter, PC’s Deeds missed the goal with her shot. Weets was called into action in the 42nd minute, saving Providence freshman midfielder Dora Goddard-Despot’s shot. A minute later, Georgetown stormed down the field. Within five seconds, sophomore midfielder Halle Gill and junior forward Nell van Schaack had their shots saved. The Friars nearly struck again in the 44th minute but Ward’s shot ricocheted off the post.

Providence had the first opportunity of the fourth quarter, with sophomore Niamh Gowing missing the target. The Friars sealed off the game on sophomore midfielder Amanda Collins’ tip-in at the left-post. The Hoyas had one more chance in the 46th minute off of a Cronin penalty corner, but they were not able to get a shot off.

Georgetown was outshot 12-7 on the day, finding the target on five of their seven shots. Weet had five saves on the day, bringing her season total to 77 saves. With Friday’s win, Providence secured a spot in the Big East tournament.

Field hockey returns to action next Friday away against No. 3 UConn(14-3, 6-0 Big East) at 6:00 PM. Live stats are available at guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner / The Georgetown Voice