Women’s Basketball Falls to Fresno State in Los Angeles

12/01/2019

The Georgetown women’s basketball team dropped its fifth game of the season on Saturday night, falling 82-69 to the Fresno State Bulldogs in the LMU Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles. Standout freshman guard Haley Cavinder led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while graduate student guard Brianna Jones led the Hoya offense with 19 points. Red-hot shooting from Fresno State in the third quarter would ultimately seal the Hoyas’ fate.

The Hoyas (2-5, Big East) built a strong 15-7 lead early on after senior Anita Kelava ignited a 6-0 run. However, Fresno State (5-3, Mountain West) managed to storm back, reducing the deficit to 20-19 by the end of the opening quarter.

Georgetown seemed to kill the Bulldogs’ momentum, pulling ahead by five points early in the second quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from graduate guard Taylor Barnes and a midrange jumper from Jones. Fresno State answered with a 7-0 run, only for the Hoyas to answer with a 7-0 run of their own to retake the lead. The two teams continued to battle for the remainder of the first half, with Fresno State earning a 36-35 advantage heading into halftime.

Unfortunately for Georgetown, the Bulldogs emerged from the break firing on all cylinders. Fresno State posted a 29-point third quarter on a blistering 73.3 percent field goal percentage and a 50 percent 30point percentage. The Hoyas tried to keep pace, shooting an impressive 58.3 percent from the field in their own right, and cut the lead to just seven points late in the third. But, Georgetown never regained the momentum, and the Fresno State squad cruised to an 82-69 victory by the end of the fourth quarter.

The Hoyas hope to bounce back this Friday at 11:00 am, ET when they visit the Columbia Lions (4-3, Ivy).

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice