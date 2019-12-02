Two Players Depart Men’s Basketball Team

By:
12/02/2019

Head Coach Patrick Ewing has announced that sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be members of the team until at least the end of the season, per a press release from the athletic department.

Akinjo, the 2018-19 Big East Freshman of the Year, was leading the Hoyas in minutes played and assists per game through seven contests and was second on the team in points per game. LeBlanc, a fellow All-Freshman team selection a season ago, was averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game so far.

Per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, both players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

About Author

Will Shanahan

Will Shanahan Will Shanahan is a junior in the McDonough School of Business, and Sports Executive of The Voice. He spends his days plotting visits to downstairs Leo's when the omelet line will be short and trying to recall memories of his middling high school football career.


