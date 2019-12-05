Georgetown Women’s Basketball Travels to New York to Face Off Against the Lions

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team heads to New York this weekend to play the Columbia Lions and Fordham Rams. The team is looking to capitalize on the promising offensive momentum built while playing in Los Angeles last week for the LMU Thanksgiving Classic.

The Blue & Gray (2-5, Big East) overcame a slow start to defeat Loyola Marymount 64-53 on Friday. After tying at 21 with four minutes to go in the second quarter, the Hoyas maintained a steady lead for the rest of the game, mostly thanks to strong performances from sophomore guard Tayanna Jones, and graduate student guards Taylor Barnes and Brianna Jones. Barnes scored 11 points, while both Tayanna Jones and Brianna Jones broke their career-highs for points in a game, scoring 15 and 16 points respectively. Junior center Breonna Mayfield led the defense with three blocks and eight rebounds

The Hoyas could not continue this success in their second matchup of the LMU Thanksgiving Classic, falling to Fresno State 69-82 the following day. Though the team shot a season-high 45 percent from the field and Brianna Jones bested her career-high in scoring once again to lead the Blue & Gray with 19 points, they were no match for the Bulldog’s more impressive offense. The Hoyas also struggled to maintain their defensive edge, earning 10 fewer rebounds than they had the previous game.

The team will look to tighten its defense while maintaining this budding offensive momentum when it plays Columbia (4-3, Ivy League) on Friday. The Lions have overcome a shaky start to find themselves on a three-game winning streak. The team defeated Milwaukee 74-46 on Saturday, their highest margin of victory yet. The Lions’ solid collective offense was on display, with four players earning between eight and 11 points each, while senior guard Janiya Clemmons and sophomore forward Hanna Pratt led the Pride with 13.

The Hoyas will stay in New York over the weekend to play Fordham on Sunday, Dec. 8.

After faltering at Fresno State, the Blue & Gray will need to regain its signature defensive edge in order to effectively slow Columbia’s tightly unified offense. In terms of breakthrough Hoya offense, however, all eyes rest on one player— Brianna Jones, to see if she can continue her critical ascension as the team’s lead scorer.

Tipoff against Columbia on Friday is set for 11:00 a.m. ET with a stream available on ESPN+. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live coverage and coverage of all sports on the Hilltop.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice