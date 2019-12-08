Swimming and Diving Competes at Toyota U.S. Open

By:

This week, eight Hoyas from the Georgetown men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed at the Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta, GA. The competition also serves as a way for the athletes to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials next summer.

Junior Drew Carbone was the standout Hoya this week, winning the C final of the 100-meter backstroke. He finished the final with a time of 55.86 seconds, nearly half a second ahead of the runner-up. Carbone already qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials last year in the 100 and 200-meter backstroke.

Freshman Connor Morikawa also competed in the 100-meter backstroke and was able to advance to the D final. He finished seventh with a time of 1:04.99, but fell short of qualification by less than two seconds.

Sophomore Michael Wheeler competed on Wednesday, winning his heat of the 800-meter freestyle with a personal-best time of 8:13.47, but narrowly missed out on Olympic trial qualification. He also swam on Saturday, finishing 34th in the 1500-meter freestyle.

Freshmen Samantha Kim and Josiah Lauver, sophomores Brett Sherman and Sean Devlin, and junior Nathaniel Goldfarb also competed in Atlanta this week.

The team will have a break until January 18, when the Hoyas will kick off their second semester schedule with a dual meet at George Washington. For continued coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications