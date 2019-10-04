Field Hockey Looks To Bounce Back With A Trip To Virginia

By:

10/04/2019

This weekend, Georgetown field hockey (5-5, 1-1 Big East) will travel to Virginia for a doubleheader against Old Dominion (5-3, 1-1 Big East) on Friday and William and Mary (3-5, CAA) on Sunday. The Hoyas are on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Last Friday, Georgetown lost in a heartbreaking shootout to Quinnipiac (3-6, 1-1 Big East) before losing on a late penalty corner to American (5-4, 1-0 Patriot League) Sunday afternoon.

During the two games, the Hoyas scored a combined two goals. Against Quinnipiac, senior midfielder Michaela Bruno found freshman midfielder Ellie Maransky for her third goal of the season. Two days later, junior midfielder Jax van der Veen assisted junior forward Cami Osborne to open the scoring against American. In her first collegiate start, freshman goalkeeper Megan Maynes held a shutout through three quarters and had five total saves during the game.

Head coach Christy Longacre and assistant head coach Kelsey Smither will lead the Hoyas against their alma mater on Friday. The two played together with the Monarchs for three years, with Longacre graduating in 2013 and Smither the following year.

Old Dominion is also coming off a tough weekend, losing their No. 22 ranking and falling out of the top 25 after being defeated 3-1 to James Madison (3-6, CAA), which snapped a five-game winning streak, and falling 6-2 to No. 3 UConn (9-1, 2-0 Big East).

The first half of play against JMU was even but the Dukes were able to score with less than a minute to play in the half. The Monarchs were sloppy and could have conceded more than one goal. In the 39th minute, the Monarchs were able to break through JMU’s defense as senior midfielder Jess Miller found the back of the cage, The Dukes took their lead back 39 seconds into the final quarter. As the game came to a close, James Madison added its third goal of the game.

Last Sunday, Old Dominion traveled to Connecticut to take on the Huskies. UConn’s relentless attack opened the scoring in the 24th minute before adding another goal in the 28th minute. ODU was able to bounce back from UConn’s third goal in the 39th minute with a goal of their own two minutes later. They continued to apply pressure, scoring again less than a minute later to cut the deficit to one goal. That was the end of ODU’s comeback, however, as the Huskies went on to score four unanswered goals.

After the Monarchs, the Hoyas will take on Willam and Mary. The Tribe are 1-1 in their last two games, beating Vermont (4-5, America East) 3-1 on Sunday and falling 1-0 to Longwood (5-4, 1-0 MAC) on Tuesday.

The first quarter against the Catamounts was very even, as both teams played strong defensively. The Tribe had one of the best chances in the quarter but they could not convert on it. W&M was able to break through Vermont’s defense, but none of their shots found the target. The Catamounts took the lead in the 22nd minute, but three minutes later, William and Mary found the back of the cage. The Tribe started off the second half with two more goals to seal off the game. Junior midfielder Ella Donahue, junior back Haley Hopkins, and junior forward Melanie Strik all scored in their 3-1 win.

The Tribe were in action again on Tuesday for a midweek game against Longwood. Once again, W&M dominated possession early on, but the Lancer defense stuck together and played strongly. At the end of the quarter, six out of the Tribe’s eight shots were on target. The Lancers took initiative in the second quarter, pressing hard until they were able to break the William and Mary defense and score the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute. Even though the Tribe dominated the second half with twelve shots to one, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

Before the Tribe take on Georgetown, they play James Madison at home on Friday night.

The games are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., ET on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Live stats are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner / The Georgetown Voice