Pro Hoyas: Week of 3/28-4/3

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 7:00 AM: vs. Mamak Bld.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/23 at 1:00 PM: Loss at Szombathely
- Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: Win at OSE Lions
Jagan is not with Kormend right now.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: Loss vs. Kormend
No games this week.
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: 6 PTS in a win vs. Yokohama
- Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: 11 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Toyama (2015 C Joshua Smith is on Toyama)
- Saturday 3/27 at 2:00 AM: 21 PTS, 6-6 FG, 4-4 3PT, 5-5 FT in a win vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 2:00 AM: vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix
- Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: at Yokohama
- Saturday 4/3 at 2:00 AM: vs. Diamond Dolphins
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 7:30 AM: Loss at Sporting CP
- Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: Loss vs. FC Porto
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/3 at 4:30 PM: vs. Oliveirense
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will likely be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/24 at 3:30 PM: 19 PTS, 10 REB, +7 in a win at KK Krka Novo Mesto
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/2 at 12:00 PM: at Rogaska
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 AM: 26 PTS, 11-15 FG, 12 REB in a win at Shiga
- Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: 26 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)
- Saturday 3/27 at 2:00 AM: 24 PTS, 10-14 FG, 13 REB, 4 AST in a win at Yokohama
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 1:00 AM: at Yokohama
- Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: vs. Akita
- Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic
- Saturday 4/3 at 1:00 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 AST in a loss vs. Zenit St. Petersburg
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/3 at 7:00 AM: vs. Nizhny Novgorod
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Detroit Pistons
- Monday 3/22 at 9:00 PM: 2 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Utah Jazz
- Wednesday 3/24 at 8:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 3/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers
- Tuesday 3/30 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 3:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a loss vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Tuesday 3/23 at 7:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win at Orlando Magic
- Wednesday 3/24 at 7:30 PM: DNP (knee) in a loss at Toronto Raptors
- Friday 3/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win at New Orleans Pelicans
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 9:00 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Tuesday 3/30 at 9:00 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Thursday 4/1 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: 4 PTS, 3 REB, +18 in a win vs. Urania Milano
- Tuesday 3/23 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3 REB, +14 in a win vs. Capo d’Orlando
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 12:00 PM: at Verona
- Wednesday 3/31 at 2:30 PM: vs. Bergamo
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: 10 PTS, 8 REB, +5 in a win at CSU Sibiu
- Thursday 3/25 at 1:00 PM: 1 PT, 4 REB in a loss vs. CSM Oradea
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/29 at 2:30 PM: vs. Pesaro
- Saturday 4/3 at 12:00 PM: at Cremona
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/27 at 3:00 PM: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL in a win vs. Nanterre
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/2 at 1:00 PM: at Chalons-Reims
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: 12 PTS, 13 AST in a loss at Bursaspor
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 10:30 AM: vs. Fenerbahce
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
This Week’s Games:
- Thursday 3/25 at 9:30 AM: 11 PTS, 2 REB, +9 in a win vs. Kouchin Amol (Iranian Super League playoff quarterfinals)
- Saturday 3/27 at 9:30 AM: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, +14 in a win at Kouchin Amol
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: 12 PTS, 13 REB, 4 BLK in a win at Busan KT Sonicboom
- Friday 3/26 at 6:00 AM: 8 PTS, 9 REB in a win at Goyang
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 4:00 AM: at Incheon
- Tuesday 3/30 at 6:00 AM: at Wonju DB
- Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: vs. Anyang
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: 3 PTS, 2 REB in a win vs. Washington Wizards
- Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 PM: 20 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Portland Trail Blazers
- Wednesday 3/24 at 10:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Utah Jazz
- Friday 3/26 at 7:00 PM: 8 PTS, 2 BLK in a win at Detroit Pistons
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/29 at 7:30 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Wednesday 3/31 at 7:30 PM: vs. Houston Rockets
- Thursday 4/1 at 7:30 PM: vs. Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/27 at 3:30 PM: 9 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Crailsheim Merlins
No games this week.
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0