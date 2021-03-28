Pro Hoyas: Week of 3/28-4/3

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 7:00 AM: vs. Mamak Bld.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/23 at 1:00 PM: Loss at Szombathely

Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: Win at OSE Lions

Jagan is not with Kormend right now.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: Loss vs. Kormend

No games this week.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: 6 PTS in a win vs. Yokohama

Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: 11 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Toyama (2015 C Joshua Smith is on Toyama)

Saturday 3/27 at 2:00 AM: 21 PTS, 6-6 FG, 4-4 3PT, 5-5 FT in a win vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 2:00 AM: vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix

Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: at Yokohama

Saturday 4/3 at 2:00 AM: vs. Diamond Dolphins

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 7:30 AM: Loss at Sporting CP

Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: Loss vs. FC Porto

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/3 at 4:30 PM: vs. Oliveirense

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will likely be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/24 at 3:30 PM: 19 PTS, 10 REB, +7 in a win at KK Krka Novo Mesto

This Week’s Games:

Friday 4/2 at 12:00 PM: at Rogaska

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 AM: 26 PTS, 11-15 FG, 12 REB in a win at Shiga

Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: 26 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)

Saturday 3/27 at 2:00 AM: 24 PTS, 10-14 FG, 13 REB, 4 AST in a win at Yokohama

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 1:00 AM: at Yokohama

Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: vs. Akita

Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Saturday 4/3 at 1:00 AM: at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 AST in a loss vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/3 at 7:00 AM: vs. Nizhny Novgorod

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Detroit Pistons

Monday 3/22 at 9:00 PM: 2 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Utah Jazz

Wednesday 3/24 at 8:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday 3/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday 3/30 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 3:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a loss vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Tuesday 3/23 at 7:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win at Orlando Magic

Wednesday 3/24 at 7:30 PM: DNP (knee) in a loss at Toronto Raptors

Friday 3/26 at 8:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win at New Orleans Pelicans

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 9:00 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks

Tuesday 3/30 at 9:00 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Thursday 4/1 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: 4 PTS, 3 REB, +18 in a win vs. Urania Milano

Tuesday 3/23 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3 REB, +14 in a win vs. Capo d’Orlando

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 12:00 PM: at Verona

Wednesday 3/31 at 2:30 PM: vs. Bergamo

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: 10 PTS, 8 REB, +5 in a win at CSU Sibiu

Thursday 3/25 at 1:00 PM: 1 PT, 4 REB in a loss vs. CSM Oradea

This Week’s Games:

Monday 3/29 at 2:30 PM: vs. Pesaro

Saturday 4/3 at 12:00 PM: at Cremona

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/27 at 3:00 PM: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL in a win vs. Nanterre

This Week’s Games:

Friday 4/2 at 1:00 PM: at Chalons-Reims

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: 12 PTS, 13 AST in a loss at Bursaspor

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 10:30 AM: vs. Fenerbahce

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 3/25 at 9:30 AM: 11 PTS, 2 REB, +9 in a win vs. Kouchin Amol (Iranian Super League playoff quarterfinals)

Saturday 3/27 at 9:30 AM: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, +14 in a win at Kouchin Amol

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: 12 PTS, 13 REB, 4 BLK in a win at Busan KT Sonicboom

Friday 3/26 at 6:00 AM: 8 PTS, 9 REB in a win at Goyang

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 4:00 AM: at Incheon

Tuesday 3/30 at 6:00 AM: at Wonju DB

Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: vs. Anyang

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: 3 PTS, 2 REB in a win vs. Washington Wizards

Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 PM: 20 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Portland Trail Blazers

Wednesday 3/24 at 10:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Utah Jazz

Friday 3/26 at 7:00 PM: 8 PTS, 2 BLK in a win at Detroit Pistons

This Week’s Games:

Monday 3/29 at 7:30 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday 3/31 at 7:30 PM: vs. Houston Rockets

Thursday 4/1 at 7:30 PM: vs. Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/27 at 3:30 PM: 9 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Crailsheim Merlins

No games this week.

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.