No. 2 Men’s Soccer Bounces Back with a Win Over Providence

09/29/2019

The No. 2 Georgetown Hoyas (7-1, 2-0 Big East) took care of business on Sunday afternoon, disposing of the Providence Friars (6-3, 1-1 Big East) two goals to one. The first half was fairly uneventful, but the second half was another story. A clinical penalty kick from junior forward Derek Dodson gave the Hoyas the lead, and a beautiful half volley from junior midfielder Foster McCune stretched that lead to two. Providence’s sophomore forward Andualem Chisholm got the Friars back into the game with ten minutes left, but it wasn’t pivotal in the end.

Providence came out confident, and they looked like the more likely of the two teams to score in the first half. In the tenth minute, a Friar forward got on the end of a through ball and careened the ball around Georgetown’s freshman keeper Austin Aviza. The Providence forward appeared to have an open goal, but some hustle by the Hoya defense caused him to hesitate and elect to not take the shot.

Not much happened for the rest of the half. Each team registered just a pair of shots, and overall looked lackluster at best.

Two minutes into the second half, however, the Hoyas earned a penalty. Dodson stepped up and clinically struck the ball into the upper left corner.

In the 75th minute, Dodson served the ball on a platter for McCune, who smashed it first time into the bottom corner. Dodson now leads the Hoyas with 11 points from three goals and four assists. This was McCune’s third goal of his Georgetown career and first of the season.

A two-goal lead is often described as the most dangerous lead because the winning team often will relax and, then, if the losing team gets one back, they have all the momentum.

Providence looked like they may do exactly that when Chisholm responded in the 80th minute, making it 2-1. The Friars continued to push forward but were unable to produce any significant opportunities in the last ten minutes. The game ended 2-1 and was a solid bounce-back win for a Georgetown team that experienced a tough double OT loss to No. 17 Louisville on Tuesday.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice