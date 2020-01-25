Netflix’s The Witcher Takes HBO’s Fantasy Throne

By:

Netflix’s The Witcher premiered on December 20, 2019, and many viewers of the show are already clamoring for season two. This latest fantasy series from Netflix was adapted from The Witcher series written by Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski and drew inspiration from the 2007 video game by CD Projekt Red. Already some critics argue that The Witcher is the new Game of Thrones, but time will tell. Both fantasy shows offer excellent plot twists, similar settings, and exhilarating one-on-one combat scenes. Like Game of Thrones, The Witcher also introduces the element of magic into a world filled with knights and castles. Although some die-hard Game of Thrones fans may disagree, I ultimately believe that the overall quality of The Witcher rivals that of Game of Thrones.

The Witcher’s premiere episode titled “The End’s Beginning” opens with an intense fight scene between Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and a vicious spider-like beast called a “Kikimora.” Following this terrific action scene, the show continues to delve deeper into Geralt’s various escapades. Cavill, who is best known for his role as Superman in DC Comics movies, magnificently plays the eponymous witcher. Trading in his cape for a medieval sword, Cavill’s combat scenes are nonetheless captivating and arguably of Game of Thrones quality. Of course, the Game of Thrones comparisons do not end there, with some viewers claiming that Geralt of Rivia resembles Game of Thrones fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen because they both share long white hair.

Not only are Geralt’s fighting sequences impressive, but the character development in The Witcher is also masterful. While scouring town to town for more monsters, Geralt encounters a lively cast of characters including the venerable Queen Calanthe of Cintra (Jodhi May) and a hauntingly beautiful sorceress named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). Although the characterization is quite solid, it is at times difficult for the viewer to identify whether a scene is occurring in the past or present given the extensive number of flashbacks. Despite these issues, Netflix’s The Witcher put forth a solid debut on the streaming platform and is expected to return sometime in 2021 for an exciting second season. All in all, The Witcher is an excellent show and I can’t wait for Netflix’s new Game of Thrones-esque series to quickly return.

Image Credits: IMDb