The Weekly List: Christian girl autumn

It’s fall y’all.

Okay, I know I’m like a year late on this trend, and I must admit, not a member of its titular group. But as the wind blows up under your infinity scarf, with a pumpkin spice latte in your hand, you can’t deny that the only thing that you need are some good tunes.

Wait, you’re saying. That’s not me. I have taste.

Hear me out. Sure, CGA isn’t the ~coolest~ season. But who are we to hate on being warm, cozy, and content? Maybe we’ve never experienced it, but hey, we can try. There’s something kinda beautiful in some classic songs you once loved, then hated, and now grudgingly shed a tear at.

1. All too well – Taylor Swift

Let’s be honest, you’re not here because you’re happy. Something’s up, and only Taylor Swift’s most emotional song can get you to acknowledge that. Plus, a fall cameo. Close your eyes, forget it all, and croon along.

2. Photograph – Ed Sheeran

I mean, what’s Taylor without Ed? Now that you’ve gotten your one (1) moment of angst out of the way, you can sway in the kitchen to Sheeran’s voice as you wait for your hot water to boil. After all, there’s hope, and your hot chocolate is almost done.

3. Heaven Forbid – The Fray

Maybe a light rain begins to fall as you climb the stairs, mug precariously balanced on your laptop. Maybe the storm picks up in the third minute with the drums. Maybe it feels like a warm hug. I don’t know, I’m not God.

4. Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol

I mean, if it’s 2014 again, you gotta put this on. Climb under the covers and think about the boy with the swoopy hair in your math class. Just lay there. Let the quiet acceptance of missed chances settle over you.

5. Riptide – Vance Joy

A bit abrupt, but the rain has stopped. Hop around your bedroom a bit until you remember your little brother is asleep downstairs. Flick through the sweaters in your closet like you’re in a bad teen movie. Wish you were in a bad teen movie.

6. Sweater Weather – The Neighborhood

Hey, they said it, not me. Pull those impossibly long socks over your skinny jeans and zip up your boots. Head out the front door (be back by seven for dinner, honey) and kick the orange leaves off the stoop. Walk down your street like you’re not alone.

7. Candles – Daughter

Look at your neighborhood like you’ve never been here before. The rain has made it all so quiet. This is a bit out of your comfort zone, a bit surreal. That’s okay.

8. I and love and you – The Avett Brothers

As you push the gate open back into your backyard, your dad brings out a jacket. You take out your headphones and listen to the rest of the song with him. The refrain just barely reaches your white picket fence.

9. Emmylou – Vance Joy

Your mom calls you both in for dinner. She just found out you’re hosting Thanksgiving, and there’s a bright energy in your house. Maybe tonight you’ll play a board game.

10. Rivers and Roads – The Head and the Heart

Hold off on this one until it’s bedtime. Close your eyes as soon as you hit play.