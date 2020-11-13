Georgetown Men’s Basketball Releases Partial Schedule

In an email sent Friday November 13th, Georgetown Athletics provided an update on the Men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team’s schedule is being released in waves, with this first announcement containing the first nine games of the season. As of now, the last scheduled game is planned for January 9th, 2021. In the upcoming season month a second release will provide the schedule for additional as well as location and fan restrictions depending on ongoing pandemic conditions.

The Hoyas first game is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25th against UMBC. The first six games of the season will be played in McDonough Arena rather than Capital One Arena, the Hoyas usual home court. These games will not allow fans or members of the media to attend in accordance with D.C. mass gathering restrictions. Games beyond these initial nine will be reevaluated at a later date in terms of whether fans will be able to attend and whether they will be played in McDonough.

After playing UMBC, Georgetown faces Navy (December 1), West Virginia (December 6), Coppin State (December 8), Villanova (December 11), and the University of Connecticut (December 13), at home games. The Hoyas then take to the road to visit St. John’s (December 20) and Seton Hall (December 23). After a tentative two week break between games, the team faces rival Syracuse on January 9th at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Conference play for the Hoyas includes Villanova, UConn, St. John’s, and Seton Hall in this first part of the season.

