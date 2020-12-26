Pro Hoyas: Week of 12/27-1/2

NOTE: Saturday scores will be updated as they continue to come in.
Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 8:00 AM: 25 PTS, 8 AST, 4 REB, 4 STL in a loss vs. Sigortam.net
- Saturday 12/26 at 6:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Yalova Bld.
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/2 at 7:00 AM: at Merkezefendi
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: at Pecsi VSK
- Wednesday 12/30 at 12:30 PM: vs. Alba Fehervar
Marcus Derrickson (2018)
Team: Busan KT Sonicboom
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 3:00 AM: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
- POSTPONED: vs. Anyang KGC
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
- Tuesday 12/29 at 5:00 AM: at Wonju DB
- Saturday 1/2 at 3:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders
Isaac Copeland (2017)
Team: Texas Legends
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeak
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/30 at 12:00 PM: vs. Pecsi VSK
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: 16 PTS, 3-6 3PT in a win vs. Alvark
- Saturday 12/26 at 12:05 AM: 22 PTS, 7-11 FG in a win vs. Seahorses Mikawa
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 12:05 AM: at Seahorses Mikawa
- Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: at Diamond Dolphins
Rodney Pryor (2017)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
No games this week.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. Mornar Bar
- Thursday 12/30 at 3:00 PM: at FMP Beograd
- Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 PM: at KK Mega Bemax
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: 17 PTS, 8-9 FG, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL in a loss vs. Chiba Jets
- Saturday 12/26 at 4:05 AM: 12 PTS, 5-7 FG, 15 REB in a win vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies
- Saturday 12/26 at 11:05 PM: vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies (doubleheader, it will be Sunday in Japan)
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic
Stephen Domingo (2014)
Team: Lakeland Magic
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 10:00 AM: 9 PTS, 2 AST in a loss vs. Zielona Gora
No games scheduled this week.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 8:00 PM: 23 MIN, 14 PTS, 5-10 FG, 5 REB in a loss vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Saturday 12/26 at 8:00 PM: 19 MIN, 10 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Indiana Pacers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 8:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors
- Tuesday 12/29 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards
- Thursday 12/31 at 5:00 PM: at Washington Wizards
- Friday 1/1 at 8:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) in a loss vs. Sacramento Kings
- Friday 12/25 at 10:30 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Clippers
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 12/28 at 9:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets
- Tuesday 12/29 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings
- Friday 1/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:30 PM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Treviglio
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Mantova
Hollis Thompson (2012)
Team: Stockton Kings
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Seoul Samsung Thunders
- Thursday 12/24 at 5:00 AM: 21 PTS, 9 REB in a win vs. LG Sakers
- Saturday 12/26 at 1:00 AM: 21 PTS, 9-11 FT, 15 REB in a loss vs. Goyang Orions
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: vs. Anyang
- Friday 1/1 at 1:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis
- Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne
- POSTPONED: vs. Le Portel
This Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Gravelines Dunkerque
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 12 AST in a win vs. OGM Ormanspor
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 5:00 AM: vs. Besiktas
Greg Monroe (2010)
Team: BC Khimki
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 3:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Valencia
- Saturday 12/26 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Parma Perm
- POSTPONED: vs. Zielona Gora
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 12/29 at 12:00 PM: vs. Olympiacos
Note: Greg Monroe is expected to part ways with Khimki shortly.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 12/22 at 7:00 PM: 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, +6 in a win vs. Golden State Warriors
- Friday 12/25 at 5:00 PM: 15 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, +1 in a win vs. Boston Celtics
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
- Monday 12/28 at 7:30 PM: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Wednesday 12/30 at 7:30 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Friday 1/1 at 7:30 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 2:30 PM: 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 2-3 FG in a loss vs. Telekom Baskets Bonn
- Saturday 12/26 at 2:30 PM: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Medi Bayreuth
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/30 at 1:00 PM: vs. Frankfurt
- Saturday 1/2 at 12:00 PM: vs. Gottingen
Notable free agents:
Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019, parted ways with Seoul Thunders), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019, waived by Houston Rockets), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Tre Campbell (2017)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. All statistics courtesy of RealGM.com.
Comments 0