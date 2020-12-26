Pro Hoyas: Week of 12/27-1/2

NOTE: Saturday scores will be updated as they continue to come in.

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 8:00 AM: 25 PTS, 8 AST, 4 REB, 4 STL in a loss vs. Sigortam.net

Saturday 12/26 at 6:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Yalova Bld.

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/2 at 7:00 AM: at Merkezefendi

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: at Pecsi VSK

Wednesday 12/30 at 12:30 PM: vs. Alba Fehervar

Marcus Derrickson (2018)

Team: Busan KT Sonicboom

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 3:00 AM: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

POSTPONED: vs. Anyang KGC

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights

Tuesday 12/29 at 5:00 AM: at Wonju DB

Saturday 1/2 at 3:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders

Isaac Copeland (2017)

Team: Texas Legends

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeak

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/30 at 12:00 PM: vs. Pecsi VSK

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: 16 PTS, 3-6 3PT in a win vs. Alvark

Saturday 12/26 at 12:05 AM: 22 PTS, 7-11 FG in a win vs. Seahorses Mikawa

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 12:05 AM: at Seahorses Mikawa

Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: at Diamond Dolphins

Rodney Pryor (2017)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

No games this week.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. Mornar Bar

Thursday 12/30 at 3:00 PM: at FMP Beograd

Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 PM: at KK Mega Bemax

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: 17 PTS, 8-9 FG, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL in a loss vs. Chiba Jets

Saturday 12/26 at 4:05 AM: 12 PTS, 5-7 FG, 15 REB in a win vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies

Saturday 12/26 at 11:05 PM: vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies (doubleheader, it will be Sunday in Japan)

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic

Stephen Domingo (2014)

Team: Lakeland Magic

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 10:00 AM: 9 PTS, 2 AST in a loss vs. Zielona Gora

No games scheduled this week.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 8:00 PM: 23 MIN, 14 PTS, 5-10 FG, 5 REB in a loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

Saturday 12/26 at 8:00 PM: 19 MIN, 10 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Indiana Pacers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 8:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors

Tuesday 12/29 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards

Thursday 12/31 at 5:00 PM: at Washington Wizards

Friday 1/1 at 8:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) in a loss vs. Sacramento Kings

Friday 12/25 at 10:30 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Clippers

This Week’s Games:

Monday 12/28 at 9:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets

Tuesday 12/29 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings

Friday 1/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:30 PM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Treviglio

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Mantova

Hollis Thompson (2012)

Team: Stockton Kings

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Seoul Samsung Thunders

Thursday 12/24 at 5:00 AM: 21 PTS, 9 REB in a win vs. LG Sakers

Saturday 12/26 at 1:00 AM: 21 PTS, 9-11 FT, 15 REB in a loss vs. Goyang Orions

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: vs. Anyang

Friday 1/1 at 1:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis

Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne

POSTPONED: vs. Le Portel

This Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Gravelines Dunkerque

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 12 AST in a win vs. OGM Ormanspor

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 5:00 AM: vs. Besiktas

Greg Monroe (2010)

Team: BC Khimki

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 3:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Valencia

Saturday 12/26 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Parma Perm

POSTPONED: vs. Zielona Gora

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 12/29 at 12:00 PM: vs. Olympiacos

Note: Greg Monroe is expected to part ways with Khimki shortly.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 12/22 at 7:00 PM: 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, +6 in a win vs. Golden State Warriors

Friday 12/25 at 5:00 PM: 15 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, +1 in a win vs. Boston Celtics

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets

Monday 12/28 at 7:30 PM: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Wednesday 12/30 at 7:30 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday 1/1 at 7:30 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 2:30 PM: 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 2-3 FG in a loss vs. Telekom Baskets Bonn

Saturday 12/26 at 2:30 PM: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Medi Bayreuth

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/30 at 1:00 PM: vs. Frankfurt

Saturday 1/2 at 12:00 PM: vs. Gottingen

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019, parted ways with Seoul Thunders), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019, waived by Houston Rockets), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Tre Campbell (2017)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. All statistics courtesy of RealGM.com.