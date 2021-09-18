Georgetown Football Drops Home Opener

The Georgetown Hoyas football team (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) played their second game of the season, losing their home opener on Saturday against the Harvard Crimson (1-0, 0-0 Patriot League), 44-9. The Hoyas finished the day with 271 total yards on the backs of senior receiver Cameron Crayton’s 115, senior receiver Joshua Tomas’ 56, and sophomore receiver Asante Das’ 52 yards on fifth year senior quarterback Joseph Brunell’s 20-37 passing for 249 yards. Harvard racked up 452 yards, 335 of which were rushing yards. On the flip side, the Hoyas put up only 6 rushing yards.

The Hoyas kicked off in front of a packed Cooper Field for the first time since 2019, as the fans welcomed the squad onto the field with raucous cheers. Unfortunately, Harvard was able to rapidly take the wind out of the crowd’s sails despite the initial energy. After returning the kickoff to the 35-yard line, the Crimson sophomore quarterback Charlie Dean handed the ball off to sophomore running back Aidan Borguet who made several Hoyas defenders miss, with less than ideal tackling, and ran it 56 yards for a Harvard touchdown less than two minutes into the game.

Georgetown’s offense opened up with Brunell, who threw a short pass to Tomas, followed by another pass back to Tomas for a first down. The Hoyas’ drive was getting momentum going, but it was quickly stifled as Brunell got swarmed on third down at Georgetown’s 42-yard line.

Harvard’s next possession was significantly boosted by two pass interference calls which totaled thirty free yards for the Crimson off Georgetown mistakes. The Hoyas’ defense held strong and forced a 4th down conversion attempt at 4th and 1, but Dean tossed a 31-yard lob to freshman receiver Kaedyn Odermann in the endzone. The subsequent extra point ended up being blocked, scooped up by junior defensive back Jovone Campbell, and ran back 70 yards for two points, narrowing Harvard’s lead to 13-2 with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

The Hoyas needed a response, and the offense produced just that in their ensuing drive, starting with a quick 17-yard gain on a pass to Crayton. Brunel followed up with a 32-yard dime to Das, putting the Hoyas at the Harvard 15-yard line. On third and 10, Brunel then found Tomas in the corner of the endzone to make the game 13-9 Harvard after the PAT. Yet, despite the Hoyas efforts, the Crimson offense and run game still proved to be a problem as Harvard’s junior running back Aaron Shampklin ran 36 yards straight through the Hoyas’ defense for a touchdown after efficiently marching down the field on their next drive.

Brunell’s pass game would not let up though, as he once again hit Crayton for 40 yards down the left side. As the second quarter began, the Hoyas needed a crucial first down as they went for it on fourth and 3 at the Harvard 28-yard line. The promising drive would quickly end though, as the Crimson defensive line sacked Brunell for a nine yard loss. Harvard followed up by once again marching down the field, converting a big fourth down at the Hoyas 36-yard line, but the Hoyas’ defense would hold and eventually force a field goal from 42 yards which Harvard would convert making it a 16-9 score in favor of the Crimson.

Georgetown’s last two offensive drives before the half would unfortunately end with a punt and a turnover on downs after an initially promising drive headlined by a 45-yard pass from Brunell to Crayton foundered in the Harvard redzone. Between those drives, Harvard’s Shampklin would total 59 yards and score another touchdown for the Crimson to make it 30-9 Harvard before the half.

Coming out of the break, the Hoyas opened with a disappointing three-and-out as a punt was forced and returned to the Harvard 41-yard line. Harvard would quickly give it back as Georgetown’s defense caused a turnover on downs at the Hoyas’ 36-yard line. Georgetown followed up with an initially good looking drive which included two 13-yard passes to Tomas and Crayton. The drive would end at the Harvard 29-yard line where Brunell looked to find senior tight end Sergio Portobanco on fourth down and six. The pass looked good, but it would ultimately slip right through Portobanco’s fingertips.

The Hoyas’ defense seemed to be adjusting to the game with time and forced another three-and-out for Harvard to give their offense another shot to get going. However, on the subsequent series, the Crimson’s junior linebacker Daniel Abraham would pick off Brunell’s pass intended for Portobanco and return it to the Hoyas’ 7-yard line. Harvard would once again cash in on the Hoyas’ mistake and score on a quick five yard pass for another touchdown.

Georgetown’s offense would end the quarter with another turnover on downs after marching all the way to the Harvard 8-yard line with the help of several defensive pass interference penalty calls.

As the 4th quarter began, the Crimson would add to their lead one more time on a six yard QB rush. Meanwhile, the Hoyas’ offense would wrap up the game with three drives in a row ending in punts as the final score would end up being 44-9 in favor of Harvard.

Georgetown football is back in action against another Ivy League opponent next Saturday, September 25 at Columbia. Live stats will be available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for continuing coverage of all Georgetown sports.