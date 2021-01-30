Women’s basketball struggles to keep up with Creighton

The Georgetown women’s Basketball team (1-6, 1-6 Big East) lost to the Creighton Bluejays (3-6, 2-3 Big East) on Saturday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska by a score of 57-65. What started as a strong defensive game on both sides devolved after a scoring run by the Bluejays in the second quarter allowed them to gain the lead and never look back. For the Bluejays, junior guard Payton Brotzki led the scoring with a career-high 18 points, followed by senior guard Temi Carda with 15 points. Freshman guard Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with a career-high 22 points, followed by graduate guard Milan Bolden-Harris with 16 points.

Georgetown came out strong, winning the tip-off and putting up the first points of the game, a pair of free throws scored by Ransom off of a steal. In their first three possessions, the Hoyas were able to secure three offensive rebounds, however, Creighton quickly took the lead after a run keyed by a three-point shot from Brotzki, taking the score to 4-9. Brotzki held all 9 points for Creighton until Ransom forced a turnover, drew the foul and made the easy transition layup to bring the Hoyas within 1 with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter. With 2:49 remaining in the first quarter, junior forward Jillian Archer scored to tie the game 12-12, but a quick three from Brotski allowed Creighton to pull ahead and take the lead to end the first quarter, 14-15.

Although Creighton had possession to kick off the second quarter, Georgetown started off the scoring with an inside shot from Archer allowing Georgetown to retake the lead with 7:51 to go, 16-15. Milan Bolden-Morris scored four straight for Georgetown, extending the Hoyas’ lead by four to 20-16 with 5:40 remaining. Despite being quiet in the first quarter, Bolden-Morris continued to lead the Hoyas in this second quarter. For Creighton, this quarter was marked by turnovers that allowed Georgetown to keep them in check. Georgetown was able to maintain the lead until a late 11-2 scoring run put them down by 5, trailing to Creighton 24-29 at the half.

Bolden-Morris continued to lead the way to start the fourth quarter, pulling up for 2 to narrow Creighton’s lead to just 3 points, 26-29. Georgetown and Creighton continued to trade baskets, with Creighton putting up a three answered by a deep two by freshman guard Yasmin Ott. Freshman forward Emma Ronsiek subsequently sank a three-point shot followed by a two-point shot from freshman guard Molly Mogensen, which was scored off of a shot clock violation by Ransom. Creighton continued to get their offense going, gaining the biggest lead of the game from a two-point shot in transition from Brotski assisted by Mogensen, putting Georgetown down ten points, 30-40. Georgetown was able to cut Creighton’s lead in half when Archer scored off of a slick pass from sophomore forward Graceann Bennett, although they still trail 38-43 with 2:14 left to play in the third quarter. Creighton responded with freshman guard and forward Morgan Maly’s three-point shot, bringing the Bluejays’ lead back up ten going into the fourth quarter.

Ransom led the way for the Hoyas, starting the fourth quarter with a two-point shot and then allowing Georgetown to keep possession of the ball after causing Creighton to turn the ball over. The Hoyas are unable to capitalize off this turnover, much like the 12 that have come before it. Creighton puts up two points that are answered by a deep two-point shot from Ransom. Senior guard Temi Carda put up a three, which Ransom quickly replied to with consecutive twos after a block on Brotzki allowed Georgetown to regain possession. Despite this eight-point run by Ransom, Georgetown struggled to keep up with Creighton and the Hoyas continued to trail 50-58 with 2:57 left to play. Bolden-Morris scored Georgetown’s first three-point shot of the game followed by a Creighton turnover, but they were not enough to allow Georgetown to overcome Creighton’s lead, bringing the final score to 57-65.

Georgetown’s play was defined by their lack of capitalization on Creighton’s turnovers as well as their failure to sink three-point shots. Creighton kept the Hoyas at arm’s length with a 10-point lead in the third quarter, which ultimately set the tone for the second half of the game. Ransom’s determined play in the second half allowed. Ultimately, the Hoyas failed to keep up in the second half, leading to their downfall.

The Hoyas return home to McDonough Arena to face Marquette (10-2, 7-1 Big East) on February 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on the Big East Digital Network streaming on FloHoops. For continued coverage of women’s basketball and all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.