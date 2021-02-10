QUIZ: Which one of my many, many houseplants are you?

I’ve always loved plants, but over the course of the last year my addiction has accelerated at unprecedented rates. I started 2020 with two house plants and ended it with 13. In the abundance of freetime I’ve had this year, I’ve named them and invented elaborate little personas for each of my plants. Whether or not this is a helpful coping mechanism for months of social distancing remains to be seen, but in lieu of an answer to that, you can instead find out which of my houseplants you are!