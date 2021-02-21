Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/21 to 2/27

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 7:45 AM: 16 PTS, 2 AST, +4 in a loss at Kocaeli
- Friday 2/19 at 10:00 AM: 10 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL in a loss vs. Balikesir
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 9:30 AM: at Samsun
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Jaszberenyi
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 7:00 PM: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, +21 in a win vs. Canton Charge
- Tuesday 2/16 at 7:30 PM: 16 PTS, 8-12 FG, 8 REB, +6 in a win vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Wednesday 2/17 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 6-9 FG, 13 REB, +5 in a win vs. Memphis Hustle
- Friday 2/19 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Lakeland Magic
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 11:30 AM on NBA TV and Twitch: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Monday 2/22 at 11:00 AM: vs. Iowa Wolves
- Wednesday 2/24 at 3:30 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
- Saturday 2/27 at 11:30 AM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 12 MIN, 10 PTS, 5-8 FG in a win vs. Iowa Wolves
- Wednesday 2/17 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 4-5 FG in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks
- Thursday 2/18 at 7:00 PM: 8 MIN, 6 PTS, 3-4 FG, 4 REB, +7 in a loss vs. Westchester Knicks
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 3:00 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Monday 2/22 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Long Island Nets
- Wednesday 2/24 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: vs. Memphis Hustle
- Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
- Saturday 2/27 at 7:00 PM: vs. Canton Charge
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 3:30 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Tuesday 2/16 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 10 PTS, 4-4 FG, 5 REB, 3 STL, +9 in a loss vs. Canton Charge
- Thursday 2/18 at 11:00 AM: 6 PTS, 2-3 FG in a win vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Saturday 2/20 at 5:00 PM: 9 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Westchester Knicks
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 7:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
- Thursday 2/25 at 7:00 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves
- Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: at Szombathely
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 1:00 AM: 15 PTS, 3-6 3PT in a win vs. Kyoto Hannaryz
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 11:00 AM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 6 REB in a loss vs. Memphis Hustle
- Tuesday 2/16 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
- Thursday 2/18 at 11:30 AM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Raptors 905
- Saturday 2/20 at 7:30 PM: 12 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 REB in a loss vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 3:30 PM: vs. Canton Charge
- Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
- Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks
- Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/20 at 11:30 AM: 9 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Imortal
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: at Barreirense
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/24 at 12:00 PM: at KK Krka Novo Mesto
- Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. FMP Beograd
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 4:00 AM: vs. Ryukyu
- Saturday 2/27 at 11:00 PM: vs. Ryukyu
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
No games this week.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 7:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at Indiana Pacers
- Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Detroit Pistons
- Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers
- Saturday 2/20 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Sacramento Kings
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/22 at 8:00 PM: at Houston Rockets
- Wednesday 2/24 at 8:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Friday 2/26 at 8:00 PM: vs. Phoenix Suns
Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 10:00 PM: Win vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Tuesday 2/16 at 7:00 PM: Loss at Boston Celtics
- Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: Loss at Washington Wizards
- Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: Win at Cleveland Cavaliers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks
- Tuesday 2/23 at 10:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
- Saturday 2/27 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder
Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated shortly.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 3-6 3PT, +7 in a win at Assigeco Piacenza
- POSTPONED: vs. Bergamo
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 6:00 AM: vs. Trapani
- Wednesday 2/24 at 2:30 PM: at Orzinuovi
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
No games this week.
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 2/26 at 2:00 PM: at Gravelines-Dunkerque
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
No games this week.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/24 at 5:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 10:00 PM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT in a win at Sacramento Kings
- Tuesday 2/16 at 10:00 PM: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, +6 in a win at Phoenix Suns
- Thursday 2/18 at 10:00 PM: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL in a win at Los Angeles Lakers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/21 at 8:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers
- Tuesday 2/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings
- Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Orlando Magic
- Saturday 2/27 at 8:30 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 2:30 PM: 8 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Hamburg
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/27 at 2:30 PM: vs. Medi Bayreuth
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0