Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/21 to 2/27

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 7:45 AM: 16 PTS, 2 AST, +4 in a loss at Kocaeli
  • Friday 2/19 at 10:00 AM: 10 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL in a loss vs. Balikesir

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 9:30 AM: at Samsun

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Jaszberenyi

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 7:00 PM: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, +21 in a win vs. Canton Charge
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 7:30 PM: 16 PTS, 8-12 FG, 8 REB, +6 in a win vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 6-9 FG, 13 REB, +5 in a win vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Friday 2/19 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Lakeland Magic

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 11:30 AM on NBA TV and Twitch: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Monday 2/22 at 11:00 AM: vs. Iowa Wolves
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 3:30 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
  • Saturday 2/27 at 11:30 AM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 12 MIN, 10 PTS, 5-8 FG in a win vs. Iowa Wolves
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 4-5 FG in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks
  • Thursday 2/18 at 7:00 PM: 8 MIN, 6 PTS, 3-4 FG, 4 REB, +7 in a loss vs. Westchester Knicks

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 3:00 PM: vs. Greensboro Swarm
  • Monday 2/22 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Long Island Nets
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
  • Saturday 2/27 at 7:00 PM: vs. Canton Charge

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 3:30 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 10 PTS, 4-4 FG, 5 REB, 3 STL, +9 in a loss vs. Canton Charge
  • Thursday 2/18 at 11:00 AM: 6 PTS, 2-3 FG in a win vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Saturday 2/20 at 5:00 PM: 9 MIN, 2 REB in a win vs. Westchester Knicks

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 7:00 PM: vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
  • Thursday 2/25 at 7:00 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:30 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 12:00 PM: at Szombathely

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 1:00 AM: 15 PTS, 3-6 3PT in a win vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 11:00 AM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 6 REB in a loss vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 3:30 PM: 8 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
  • Thursday 2/18 at 11:30 AM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Raptors 905
  • Saturday 2/20 at 7:30 PM: 12 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 REB in a loss vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 3:30 PM: vs. Canton Charge
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 11:00 AM: vs. Austin Spurs (2019 F Kaleb Johnson is on Austin)
  • Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks
  • Friday 2/26 at 3:00 PM on ESPN2: vs. G League Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/20 at 11:30 AM: 9 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Imortal

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: at Barreirense

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/24 at 12:00 PM: at KK Krka Novo Mesto
  • Saturday 2/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. FMP Beograd

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 4:00 AM: vs. Ryukyu
  • Saturday 2/27 at 11:00 PM: vs. Ryukyu

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

No games this week.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 7:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win at Indiana Pacers
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Detroit Pistons
  • Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers
  • Saturday 2/20 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a win vs. Sacramento Kings

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/22 at 8:00 PM: at Houston Rockets
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 8:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Friday 2/26 at 8:00 PM: vs. Phoenix Suns

Sam Smith of the Bulls reports that Porter may not be back until early March.

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 10:00 PM: Win vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 7:00 PM: Loss at Boston Celtics
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: Loss at Washington Wizards
  • Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: Win at Cleveland Cavaliers

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 10:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Thursday 2/25 at 9:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
  • Saturday 2/27 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated shortly.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 3-6 3PT, +7 in a win at Assigeco Piacenza
  • POSTPONED: vs. Bergamo

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 6:00 AM: vs. Trapani
  • Wednesday 2/24 at 2:30 PM: at Orzinuovi

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

No games this week.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

This Week’s Games:

  • Friday 2/26 at 2:00 PM: at Gravelines-Dunkerque

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

No games this week.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/24 at 5:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 10:00 PM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT in a win at Sacramento Kings
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 10:00 PM: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, +6 in a win at Phoenix Suns
  • Thursday 2/18 at 10:00 PM: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL in a win at Los Angeles Lakers

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/21 at 8:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers
  • Tuesday 2/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings
  • Thursday 2/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Orlando Magic
  • Saturday 2/27 at 8:30 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 2:30 PM: 8 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Hamburg

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/27 at 2:30 PM: vs. Medi Bayreuth

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

