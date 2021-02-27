Hoyas Compete Early, Fade Late Against Drexel

The Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (0-1, 0-0 Big East) fell to the Drexel Dragons (3-0, 0-0 CAA) by a final score of 21-9. After the postponement of their scheduled season opener due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, the Hoyas were able to get their season underway on Saturday but could not contain Drexel at Cooper Field.

While the Hoyas started out strong and were competitive early on, a breakthrough second half proved decisive as the Dragons pulled away. Freshman Kylie Hazen, senior Caroline Frock, and junior Jordyn Sabourin had two goals each for Georgetown, while Drexel seniors Lucy Schneidereith and Karson Harris led all scorers with 8 and 6 goals, respectively.

The Hoyas opened the scoring with goals from Frock and graduate senior Michaela Bruno. Though Drexel senior Colleen Grady quickly responded with a goal, Georgetown kept up the pressure, eventually building a 4-1 lead. From there, the first half was a back and forth affair, as the Hoyas proved unable to hold onto their lead. Trailing 4-1, 5-4, and 7-5 at various points, the Dragons did not flinch and kept themselves solidly in the game, tying it up at 7-7.

As the teams pulled into halftime, the contest appeared it would remain a slog, with neither team having scored in over four minutes leading up to the break. The vigorously contested, grinding pace gave no indication of the offensive outburst to come. Only 35 seconds into the final half, Schneidereth put Drexel ahead 8-7 to seize the lead for good. While the Hoyas managed to strike back with a goal from Frock and narrow the deficit to two with 25:05 remaining, the game continued to spiral out of control.

For the next 20 minutes Drexel ran wild, scoring 10 straight to put the game out of reach. Key to this stretch were the contributions of Schneidereith, who scored 5 second half goals, and Harris, who scored 4 of her 6 in the second half as well. Yet, this dominant performance was a team effort, with 6 different goal scorers for the Dragons. They were also helped by some sloppy play from the Hoyas, including several penalties, 8 turnovers, and a decisive ground ball deficit.

Altogether, the Hoyas neither had the ball enough nor followed through when they had it. Georgetown only managed 6 shots on goal in the second half and only had to clear once. By the time Sabourin got Georgetown back on the board with 4:02 remaining, the outcome was largely a foregone conclusion.

The Hoyas will look to channel their competitive first half play as they continue their season on the road against Delaware next Friday. Game start is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in Wilmington, live stats will be available via www.guhoyas.com. For continued coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.