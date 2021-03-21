Letter from the Editor:

The Georgetown Voice denounces racism in all forms, including the horrific violence and xenophobia faced by Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, prejudice which has only intensified since the arrival of COVID-19. The horrifying recent attacks on Asian women in Atlanta and the journalistic malpractice that has stemmed from it make it more important than ever to support the AAPI community and AAPI journalists.

In the past year, as anti-Asian hate crimes have risen, many journalists and news outlets have failed to identify the systemic racism and white supremacy that has stoked this violence, instead only perpetuated stereotypes in their headlines and coverage. In an attempt to tangibly affect this journalistic negligence, the Voice will match up to $1400 to the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing AAPI representation in newsrooms and ensuring fair and accurate coverage of communities of color.

While it is imperative to provide resources to journalistic groups such as AAJA, it is also important to help fund immediate material aid for AAPA communities. For this reason, the Voice’s matching pledge to the AAJA will extend to equalling any donation made to an organization or fund dedicated to supporting the AAPI community. We will provide links and resources in a thread below. The Voice recognizes this is only a minor step in the overarching need to dismantle systemic racism, which we will continue to work towards in our coverage, membership, and aid. We hope our readers and followers with the means to donate will join us in supporting the AAPI community and AAPI journalists.

Below we have included a list of potential resources to contribute to. This list is by no means exhaustive, and the Voice will match any donation to a fund or organization supporting the AAPI community. All the Voice funds are being sent to AAJA.

AAJA

For 40 years, AAJA has been a driving force in advocating for diversity in newsrooms, ensuring fair and accurate coverage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and communities of color, and providing key educational programs and training to the community. With more than 20 chapters across the United States and Asia, AAJA relies on the financial support of individuals and sponsors to offer pipeline educational programs, training opportunities, scholarships, and stipends to help aspiring and current AAPI journalists and media professionals advance their career goals.

Asian American LEAD (DMV)

AALEAD supports low-income and underserved Asian Pacific American youth with educational empowerment, identity development, and leadership opportunities through after school, summer, and mentoring programs.

APALA – Home * See Nonregional for additional state chapters

Founded in 1992, the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA), AFL-CIO, is the first and only national organization of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) workers, most of whom are union members, and our allies advancing worker, immigrant and civil rights. Since its founding, APALA has played a unique role in addressing the workplace issues of the 660,000 AAPI union members and in serving as the bridge between the broader labor movement and the AAPI community. Backed with strong support of the AFL-CIO, APALA has more than 20 chapters and pre-chapters and a national office in Washington, D.C.

Chinatown Service Center

We provide social and human services, English classes, Citizenship classes, Workshops on healthy living, with listening ears and kind hearts to help.

AQUA DC: Asian & Pacific Islander Queers United for Action

Asian and Pacific Islander Queers United for Action (AQUA) is a volunteer-based social and advocacy organization for the the queer and transgender members of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. To achieve this overall vision, AQUA works closely with other API and queer-identified organizations through advocacy, coalition building, education, networking, outreach, and support events.

Council of Korean Americans

CKA’s mission is to advance the national voice and influence of the Korean American community through collaboration and leadership development.

The Japan-America Society of Washington DC

A world in which Americans and Japanese of every generation value and contribute to the U.S.-Japan relationship. JASWDC will be a driving force in forging close ties between our two peoples. We will be the most comprehensive, visible, trusted, and accessible resource in the DC area, and your bridge to Japan.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

We work every day to protect our democracy through advocacy and litigation, and to equip Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to take action across the country.

Asian/Pacific Islander Domestic Violence Resource Project (DVRP)

Since 1996, the Asian/Pacific Islander Domestic Violence Resource Project (DVRP) has provided services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Red Canary Song

A grassroots collective supporting labor rights for Asian migrant workers and sex worker

AAPI Community Fund

Grants will benefit a number of AAPI grassroots organizations (including these) that are committed to fighting racial injustice and inequality.