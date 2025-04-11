Podcasts

Post Pitch: The Human Cost of Cigarettes

By and

9:36 AM

Design by Paige Benish

Katie Reddy
Katie is a freshman in the College and the podcast editor. She loves reading, petting dogs, and the first floor of Lauinger Library. Contact her at podcast@georgetownvoice.com!

Evalyn Lee
Evalyn Lee is a Voices Assistant Editor and a sophomore studying English, Art History, and French. She comes from the Chicagoland area but prefers the New York slice over Deep Dish. Her non-negotiables include: Spotify premium, wire earbuds, warm beverages, and window seats.

More: ,

Read More

Podcasts

Hilltop Horror: How accurate was the Exorcist?

By and

Podcasts

How They Hustle: Dominic De Almeida and Pranav Jha of Georgetown Men’s Soccer

By and

Podcasts

Why Can’t I Have a Straw and Other Complicated Questions: Introduction

By and

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments