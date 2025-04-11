Podcasts
Post Pitch: The Human Cost of Cigarettes
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, the Voice’s podcast editor Katie Reddy interviews our writer, Evalyn Lee, about her Voices piece on the aestheticization and human cost of cigarettes. Tune in to hear more about the hidden history of the longtime accessory.
Please enjoy!
Katie Reddy
Katie is a freshman in the College and the podcast editor. She loves reading, petting dogs, and the first floor of Lauinger Library. Contact her at podcast@georgetownvoice.com!
Evalyn Lee
Evalyn Lee is a Voices Assistant Editor and a sophomore studying English, Art History, and French. She comes from the Chicagoland area but prefers the New York slice over Deep Dish. Her non-negotiables include: Spotify premium, wire earbuds, warm beverages, and window seats.
