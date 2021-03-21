Pro Hoyas: Week of 3/21-3/27

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/14 at 8:45 AM: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL in a win vs. Istanbul Basket

Friday 3/19 at 11:00 AM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +16 in a win at Duzce Belediye

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/17 at 1:00 PM: DNP (not with team) in a win vs. Szolnoki Olaj

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/23 at 1:00 PM: at Szombathely

Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: at OSE Lions

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/20 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Kaposvari

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. Kormend

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/20 at 2:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Yokohama

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: vs. Yokohama

Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: at Toyama (2015 C Joshua Smith is on Toyama)

Saturday 3/27 at 2:00 AM: vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Thursday 3/18 at 4:00 PM: Loss vs. Ovarense

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 7:30 AM: at Sporting CP

Wednesday 3/24 at 4:00 PM: vs. FC Porto

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will likely be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/16 at 2:00 PM: 13 PTS, 4-4 FG, 7 REB, +21 in a win vs. Podcetrtek

Saturday 3/20 at 4:00 PM: 15 PTS, 8 REB, +24 in a win vs. Zadar

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/24 at 1:00 PM: at KK Krka Novo Mesto

Friday 3/26 at 12:00 PM: at Cibona

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 3/17 at 6:00 AM: 11 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Shibuya Sun Rockers

Saturday 3/20 at 4:00 AM: 24 PTS, 12-16 FG, 10 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL in a win at Shiga

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 AM: at Shiga

Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)

Saturday 3/26 at 2:00 AM: at Yokohama

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/14 at 9:00 PM: 11 PTS, 7 REB, +15 in a win vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday 3/16 at 8:00 PM: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, +12 in a win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday 3/17 at 8:00 PM: 6 PTS, 2 REB in a loss vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday 3/19 at 9:00 PM: 22 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 4 REB in a loss at Denver Nuggets (2013 F Greg Whittington is on Denver)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons

Monday 3/22 at 9:00 PM: vs. Utah Jazz

Wednesday 3/24 at 8:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday 3/26 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/15 at 9:00 PM: 1 MIN in a win vs. Indiana Pacers

Wednesday 3/17 at 9:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Charlotte Hornets

Friday 3/19 at 9:00 PM: vs. DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 3:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Tuesday 3/23 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic

Wednesday 3/24 at 7:30 PM: at Toronto Raptors

Friday 3/26 at 8:00 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/14 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, +12 in a win vs. Udine

Wednesday 3/17 at 1:00 PM: 7 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL at Monferrato

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: vs. Urania Milano

Tuesday 3/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Capo d’Orlando

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 3/19 at 3:30 PM: 23 PTS, 9-13 2PT, 10 REB, +8 in a loss at Fortitudo Bologna

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: at CSU Sibiu

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 3/16 at 1:00 PM: 12 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at JL Bourg

Saturday 3/20 at 2:00 PM: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Roanne

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/27 at 3:00 PM: vs. Nanterre

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: at Bursaspor

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 3/25 at 9:30 AM: vs. Kouchin Amol (Iranian Super League playoff quarterfinals)

Saturday 3/27 at 9:30 AM: at Kouchin Amol

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/15 at 6:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Seoul Knights

Saturday 3/20 at 2:00 AM: 3 PTS in a loss at KCC Egis

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: at Busan KT Sonicboom

Friday 3/26 at 6:00 AM: at Goyang

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/15 at 8:00 PM: 20 PTS, 8-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday 3/17 at 7:00 PM: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, +16 in a win at Indiana Pacers

Friday 3/19 at 8:00 PM: 3 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Orlando Magic

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards

Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 PM: at Portland Trail Blazers

Wednesday 3/24 at 10:00 PM: at Utah Jazz

Friday 3/26 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/20 at 1:00 PM: 15 PTS, 6-8 FG, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. s.Oliver Wurzburg

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 3/27 at 3:30 PM: at Crailsheim Merlins

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.