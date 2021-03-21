Pro Hoyas: Week of 3/21-3/27

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/14 at 8:45 AM: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL in a win vs. Istanbul Basket
- Friday 3/19 at 11:00 AM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +16 in a win at Duzce Belediye
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/17 at 1:00 PM: DNP (not with team) in a win vs. Szolnoki Olaj
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/23 at 1:00 PM: at Szombathely
- Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: at OSE Lions
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/20 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Kaposvari
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/27 at 1:00 PM: vs. Kormend
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/20 at 2:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Yokohama
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: vs. Yokohama
- Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: at Toyama (2015 C Joshua Smith is on Toyama)
- Saturday 3/27 at 2:00 AM: vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Thursday 3/18 at 4:00 PM: Loss vs. Ovarense
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 7:30 AM: at Sporting CP
- Wednesday 3/24 at 4:00 PM: vs. FC Porto
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will likely be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/16 at 2:00 PM: 13 PTS, 4-4 FG, 7 REB, +21 in a win vs. Podcetrtek
- Saturday 3/20 at 4:00 PM: 15 PTS, 8 REB, +24 in a win vs. Zadar
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/24 at 1:00 PM: at KK Krka Novo Mesto
- Friday 3/26 at 12:00 PM: at Cibona
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 3/17 at 6:00 AM: 11 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Shibuya Sun Rockers
- Saturday 3/20 at 4:00 AM: 24 PTS, 12-16 FG, 10 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL in a win at Shiga
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 AM: at Shiga
- Wednesday 3/24 at 6:00 AM: vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)
- Saturday 3/26 at 2:00 AM: at Yokohama
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: vs. Zenit St. Petersburg
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/14 at 9:00 PM: 11 PTS, 7 REB, +15 in a win vs. Toronto Raptors
- Tuesday 3/16 at 8:00 PM: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, +12 in a win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Wednesday 3/17 at 8:00 PM: 6 PTS, 2 REB in a loss vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Friday 3/19 at 9:00 PM: 22 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 4 REB in a loss at Denver Nuggets (2013 F Greg Whittington is on Denver)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons
- Monday 3/22 at 9:00 PM: vs. Utah Jazz
- Wednesday 3/24 at 8:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Saturday 3/26 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/15 at 9:00 PM: 1 MIN in a win vs. Indiana Pacers
- Wednesday 3/17 at 9:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Friday 3/19 at 9:00 PM: vs. DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win Chicago Bulls (2013 F Otto Porter is on Chicago)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 3:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Tuesday 3/23 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic
- Wednesday 3/24 at 7:30 PM: at Toronto Raptors
- Friday 3/26 at 8:00 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/14 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, +12 in a win vs. Udine
- Wednesday 3/17 at 1:00 PM: 7 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL at Monferrato
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: vs. Urania Milano
- Tuesday 3/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Capo d’Orlando
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 3/19 at 3:30 PM: 23 PTS, 9-13 2PT, 10 REB, +8 in a loss at Fortitudo Bologna
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 AM: at CSU Sibiu
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 3/16 at 1:00 PM: 12 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at JL Bourg
- Saturday 3/20 at 2:00 PM: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Roanne
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/27 at 3:00 PM: vs. Nanterre
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 1:00 PM: at Bursaspor
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
This Week’s Games:
- Thursday 3/25 at 9:30 AM: vs. Kouchin Amol (Iranian Super League playoff quarterfinals)
- Saturday 3/27 at 9:30 AM: at Kouchin Amol
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/15 at 6:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Seoul Knights
- Saturday 3/20 at 2:00 AM: 3 PTS in a loss at KCC Egis
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 2:00 AM: at Busan KT Sonicboom
- Friday 3/26 at 6:00 AM: at Goyang
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/15 at 8:00 PM: 20 PTS, 8-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. New York Knicks
- Wednesday 3/17 at 7:00 PM: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, +16 in a win at Indiana Pacers
- Friday 3/19 at 8:00 PM: 3 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Orlando Magic
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/21 at 7:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
- Tuesday 3/23 at 10:00 PM: at Portland Trail Blazers
- Wednesday 3/24 at 10:00 PM: at Utah Jazz
- Friday 3/26 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/20 at 1:00 PM: 15 PTS, 6-8 FG, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. s.Oliver Wurzburg
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 3/27 at 3:30 PM: at Crailsheim Merlins
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
