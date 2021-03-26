Uncategorized

Why Can’t I Have a Straw and Other Complicated Questions: Episode 1, Plastics

By and

Published 6:30 PM

"Why Can't I Have A Straw? And Other Complicated Questions" written on a marigold background. On the right is an animated glass of an iced green drink with slices of orange and green citrus slices, a few mint leaves and a brown straw are visible through the glass.

Maya Durnal

Kayla Nikc
is a senior in the college studying Biology of Global Health with a minor in linguistics. She likes plants, puns and plenty of naps.

More: , , ,

Read More

Podcasts

Harry Pottercast: Goblet of Fire (Book Edition)

By and

News

Urban Health Collaborative Speaker Series Begins

By

Afternoon Tea

Afternoon Tea: Stripped Edition

By and

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.