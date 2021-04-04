Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/4-4/10

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 7:00 AM: 19 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Mamak Bld.
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 7:00 AM: at Gemlik
- Saturday 4/10 at 10:30 AM: vs. Sigortam.net ITU
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: at Atomeromu Paks
Jagan is not with Kormend right now.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. KTE-Duna
No games this week.
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 2:00 AM: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT in a win vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix
- Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: 8 PTS, 2 AST in a win at Yokohama
- Saturday 4/3 at 2:00 AM: 5 PTS, 5 AST in a win vs. Diamond Dolphins
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: vs. Diamond Dolphins
- Saturday 4/10 at 3:00 AM: at Hokkaido
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/3 at 4:30 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Oliveirense
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: at Rogaska
This Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Crvena zvezda
- Thursday 4/8 at 12:00 PM: at Buducnost
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 1:00 AM: 23 PTS, 9-10 FG, 10 REB in a win at Yokohama
- Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: 16 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Akita
- Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: 26 PTS, 10-13 FG, 18 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shimane Susanoo Magic
- Saturday 4/3 at 1:00 AM: 24 PTS, 10-14 FG, 18 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shimane Susanoo Magic
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/10 at 5:00 AM: vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/3 at 7:00 AM: 8 PTS, 2 AST in a loss vs. Nizhny Novgorod
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/9 at 8:30 AM: at Enisey
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 10:00 PM: 5 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Los Angeles Lakers
- Tuesday 3/30 at 10:00 PM: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a win at Los Angeles Clippers
- Saturday 4/3 at 9:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Utah Jazz
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: at Denver Nuggets (2013 F Greg Whittington is on Denver)
- Wednesday 4/7 at 7:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
- Friday 4/9 at 7:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 9:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Tuesday 3/30 at 9:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Thursday 4/1 at 10:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win at Los Angeles Clippers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: vs. Orlando Magic (2013 F Otto Porter is on Orlando)
- Tuesday 4/6 at 9:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday 4/7 at 9:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Friday 4/9 at 9:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/7 at 12:00 PM: at Monferrato
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/29 at 2:30 PM: 12 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, +9 in a win vs. Pesaro
- Saturday 4/3 at 12:00 PM: 14 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Cremona
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/2 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST at Chalons-Reims
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Strasbourg
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 10:30 AM: 5 PTS, 6 AST in a loss vs. Fenerbahce
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 6:00 AM: at Galatasaray
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/6 at 7:30 AM: vs. Naft Abadan (Iranian Super League playoff semifinals)
- Thursday 4/8 at 7:30 AM: at Naft Abadan
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 3/28 at 4:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Incheon
- Tuesday 3/30 at 6:00 AM: 17 PTS, 8-10 FG, 8 REB, 2 BLK in a loss at Wonju DB
- Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: 8 PTS, 4-4 FG, 3 REB in a loss vs. Anyang
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders
- Tuesday 4/6 at 6:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 3/29 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Wednesday 3/31 at 7:30 PM: 6 PTS, 2 REB in a win vs. Houston Rockets
- Thursday 4/1 at 7:30 PM: 21 PTS, 8 REB, +21 in a win vs. Charlotte Hornets
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls
- Monday 4/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks
- Wednesday 4/7 at 7:30 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Saturday 4/10 at 8:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/3 at 2:30 PM: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Bayern Munich
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: at Gottingen
- Saturday 4/10 at 12:00 PM: at Ulm
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
