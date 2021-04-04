Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/4-4/10

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 7:00 AM: 19 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Mamak Bld.

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 7:00 AM: at Gemlik

Saturday 4/10 at 10:30 AM: vs. Sigortam.net ITU

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: at Atomeromu Paks

Jagan is not with Kormend right now.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. KTE-Duna

No games this week.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 2:00 AM: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT in a win vs. SanEn NeoPhoenix

Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: 8 PTS, 2 AST in a win at Yokohama

Saturday 4/3 at 2:00 AM: 5 PTS, 5 AST in a win vs. Diamond Dolphins

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: vs. Diamond Dolphins

Saturday 4/10 at 3:00 AM: at Hokkaido

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/3 at 4:30 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Oliveirense

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: at Rogaska

This Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Crvena zvezda

Thursday 4/8 at 12:00 PM: at Buducnost

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 1:00 AM: 23 PTS, 9-10 FG, 10 REB in a win at Yokohama

Wednesday 3/31 at 6:00 AM: 16 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Akita

Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: 26 PTS, 10-13 FG, 18 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shimane Susanoo Magic

Saturday 4/3 at 1:00 AM: 24 PTS, 10-14 FG, 18 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shimane Susanoo Magic

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/10 at 5:00 AM: vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/3 at 7:00 AM: 8 PTS, 2 AST in a loss vs. Nizhny Novgorod

This Week’s Games:

Friday 4/9 at 8:30 AM: at Enisey

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 10:00 PM: 5 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday 3/30 at 10:00 PM: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a win at Los Angeles Clippers

Saturday 4/3 at 9:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Utah Jazz

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: at Denver Nuggets (2013 F Greg Whittington is on Denver)

Wednesday 4/7 at 7:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards

Friday 4/9 at 7:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 9:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Atlanta Hawks

Tuesday 3/30 at 9:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Thursday 4/1 at 10:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win at Los Angeles Clippers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: vs. Orlando Magic (2013 F Otto Porter is on Orlando)

Tuesday 4/6 at 9:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons

Wednesday 4/7 at 9:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday 4/9 at 9:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/7 at 12:00 PM: at Monferrato

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/29 at 2:30 PM: 12 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, +9 in a win vs. Pesaro

Saturday 4/3 at 12:00 PM: 14 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Cremona

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 4/2 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST at Chalons-Reims

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Strasbourg

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 10:30 AM: 5 PTS, 6 AST in a loss vs. Fenerbahce

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 6:00 AM: at Galatasaray

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/6 at 7:30 AM: vs. Naft Abadan (Iranian Super League playoff semifinals)

Thursday 4/8 at 7:30 AM: at Naft Abadan

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 3/28 at 4:00 AM: 2 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Incheon

Tuesday 3/30 at 6:00 AM: 17 PTS, 8-10 FG, 8 REB, 2 BLK in a loss at Wonju DB

Friday 4/2 at 6:00 AM: 8 PTS, 4-4 FG, 3 REB in a loss vs. Anyang

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders

Tuesday 4/6 at 6:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 3/29 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday 3/31 at 7:30 PM: 6 PTS, 2 REB in a win vs. Houston Rockets

Thursday 4/1 at 7:30 PM: 21 PTS, 8 REB, +21 in a win vs. Charlotte Hornets

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls

Monday 4/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday 4/7 at 7:30 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Saturday 4/10 at 8:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/3 at 2:30 PM: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. Bayern Munich

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: at Gottingen

Saturday 4/10 at 12:00 PM: at Ulm

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.