Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/18-4/24

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/17 at 10:30 AM: 2 PTS in a loss at Yalova Bld.

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

No games this week.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win at Pecsi VSK

Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Zalakeramia

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/21 at 12:00 PM: vs. Kaposvari

Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: vs. Jaszberenyi

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 1:00 AM: 9 PTS, 3 REB in a win at Hokkaido

Wednesday 4/14 at 6:30 AM: 5 PTS, 2 AST in a win vs. Yokohama

Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: 11 PTS, 5-6 FG in a win at Toyama Grouses (2015 C Josh Smith is on Toyama)

Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: 12 PTS, 2 AST in a win at Toyama Grouses

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/21 at 5:00 AM: vs. Akita

Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: vs. Brave Thunders

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/17 at 10:00 AM: Win at Galitos

No games this week.

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 3:00 PM: 7 PTS, 2 REB in a win at Mornar Bar

Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: 8 PTS, 8 REB in a loss at Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/18 at 11:00 AM: vs. Crvena zvezda

Tuesday 4/20 at 2:30 PM: at Cibona

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 AM: 24 PTS, 22 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers

Wednesday 4/14 at 6:00 AM: 7 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST in a win at Akita

Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: DNP in a loss vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)

Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: DNP in a loss vs. Utsunomiya Brex

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: at Niigata

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/17 at 8:30 AM: 16 PTS, 2 AST in a win at Parma Perm

No games this week.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday 4/14 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a win at Chicago Bulls

Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Toronto Raptors

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/18 at 7:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets

Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks

Thursday 4/22 at 7:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 PM: 16 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Bergamo

Wednesday 4/14 at 1:00 PM: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, +11 in a win vs. Bergamo

Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: 7 PTS, 7 REB in a loss at Verona

No games this week.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 11:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Varese

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/18 at 1:30 PM: at Cantu

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/13 at 2:00 PM: 2 AST in a win at Roanne

Saturday 4/17 at 2:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Levallois

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/20 at 1:00 PM: at Lyon-Villeurbanne

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

No games this week.

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 4/12 at 4:45 AM: 16 PTS, 7 REB in a win at Naft Abadan

Wednesday 4/14 at 9:30 AM: 19 PTS, 6 REB in a win vs. Naft Abadan

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/18 at 12:00 PM: at Shahrdari Gorgan (Iranian Super League Finals)

Tuesday 4/20 at 12:00 PM: vs. Shahrdari Gorgan

Thursday 4/22 at 12:00 PM: at Shahrdari Gorgan

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

No games this week.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +22 in a win at Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday 4/14 at 7:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers

Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 AST in a win vs. Charlotte Hornets

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/18 at 3:30 PM: at Miami Heat

Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday 4/21 at 7:00 PM: at Toronto Raptors

Friday 4/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Boston Celtics

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/13 at 2:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Alba Berlin

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: vs. Ludwigsburg

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.