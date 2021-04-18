Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/18-4/24

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/17 at 10:30 AM: 2 PTS in a loss at Yalova Bld.
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
No games this week.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win at Pecsi VSK
- Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Zalakeramia
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/21 at 12:00 PM: vs. Kaposvari
- Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: vs. Jaszberenyi
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 1:00 AM: 9 PTS, 3 REB in a win at Hokkaido
- Wednesday 4/14 at 6:30 AM: 5 PTS, 2 AST in a win vs. Yokohama
- Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: 11 PTS, 5-6 FG in a win at Toyama Grouses (2015 C Josh Smith is on Toyama)
- Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: 12 PTS, 2 AST in a win at Toyama Grouses
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/21 at 5:00 AM: vs. Akita
- Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: vs. Brave Thunders
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/17 at 10:00 AM: Win at Galitos
No games this week.
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 3:00 PM: 7 PTS, 2 REB in a win at Mornar Bar
- Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: 8 PTS, 8 REB in a loss at Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 11:00 AM: vs. Crvena zvezda
- Tuesday 4/20 at 2:30 PM: at Cibona
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 AM: 24 PTS, 22 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers
- Wednesday 4/14 at 6:00 AM: 7 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST in a win at Akita
- Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: DNP in a loss vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)
- Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: DNP in a loss vs. Utsunomiya Brex
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/24 at 5:00 AM: at Niigata
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/17 at 8:30 AM: 16 PTS, 2 AST in a win at Parma Perm
No games this week.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Wednesday 4/14 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a win at Chicago Bulls
- Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Toronto Raptors
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 7:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets
- Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks
- Thursday 4/22 at 7:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 PM: 16 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Bergamo
- Wednesday 4/14 at 1:00 PM: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, +11 in a win vs. Bergamo
- Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: 7 PTS, 7 REB in a loss at Verona
No games this week.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 11:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Varese
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 1:30 PM: at Cantu
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/13 at 2:00 PM: 2 AST in a win at Roanne
- Saturday 4/17 at 2:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Levallois
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/20 at 1:00 PM: at Lyon-Villeurbanne
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
No games this week.
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 4/12 at 4:45 AM: 16 PTS, 7 REB in a win at Naft Abadan
- Wednesday 4/14 at 9:30 AM: 19 PTS, 6 REB in a win vs. Naft Abadan
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 12:00 PM: at Shahrdari Gorgan (Iranian Super League Finals)
- Tuesday 4/20 at 12:00 PM: vs. Shahrdari Gorgan
- Thursday 4/22 at 12:00 PM: at Shahrdari Gorgan
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
No games this week.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +22 in a win at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Wednesday 4/14 at 7:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 AST in a win vs. Charlotte Hornets
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/18 at 3:30 PM: at Miami Heat
- Tuesday 4/20 at 7:30 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans
- Wednesday 4/21 at 7:00 PM: at Toronto Raptors
- Friday 4/23 at 7:30 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/13 at 2:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Alba Berlin
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/24 at 12:00 PM: vs. Ludwigsburg
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
