Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/9-5/15

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 7:00 AM: 22 PTS, 9 AST, +17 in a loss at Akhisar Belediye

Saturday 5/8 at 7:00 AM: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST vs. Konyaspor

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 5/5 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Zalakeramia

Saturday 5/8 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win at Kaposvari

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 5/12 at 12:00 PM: at Jaszberenyi

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: 17 PTS, 3 REB at Akita

Utsunomiya has clinched the top placement in the Eastern Conference and will await their playoff draw.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: Loss vs. Ovarense

Esgueira’s season is over.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/11 at 3:30 PM: vs. Podcetrtek

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: 23 PTS, 19 REB, 6 AST in a win at Hokkaido

Toyama has clinched a wild card spot and will await their playoff draw.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 5/3 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a win at Detroit Pistons

Wednesday 5/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Boston Celtics

Friday 5/7 at 8:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Charlotte Hornets

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 7:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Thursday 5/13 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks

Friday 5/14 at 8:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 2:45 PM: 24 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Forli

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 6:00 AM: at Basket Napoli

Wednesday 5/12 at 1:00 PM: vs. Scafati

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

Monday 5/10 at 2:45 PM: vs. Venezia

No games this week.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/4 at 2:00 PM: Win vs. Dijon

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 2:00 PM: at Cholet

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Monday 5/10 at 10:00 AM: vs. Fethiye Bld.

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 3:30 PM: 7 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesday 5/4 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 5/6 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 2-4 3PT in a loss at Dallas Mavericks

Saturday 5/8 at 10:00 PM: 15 PTS, 5 REB in a win at Denver Nuggets

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/11 at 8:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls

Wednesday 5/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Saturday 5/15 at TBA: vs. Chicago Bulls

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Vechta

Tuesday 5/4 at 2:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Bamberg

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 9:00 AM: vs. Basketball Braunschweig

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.