Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/9-5/15

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 7:00 AM: 22 PTS, 9 AST, +17 in a loss at Akhisar Belediye
- Saturday 5/8 at 7:00 AM: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST vs. Konyaspor
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 5/5 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Zalakeramia
- Saturday 5/8 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win at Kaposvari
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 5/12 at 12:00 PM: at Jaszberenyi
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: 17 PTS, 3 REB at Akita
Utsunomiya has clinched the top placement in the Eastern Conference and will await their playoff draw.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: Loss vs. Ovarense
Esgueira’s season is over.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 5/11 at 3:30 PM: vs. Podcetrtek
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: 23 PTS, 19 REB, 6 AST in a win at Hokkaido
Toyama has clinched a wild card spot and will await their playoff draw.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/3 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a win at Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday 5/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Boston Celtics
- Friday 5/7 at 8:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Charlotte Hornets
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 7:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Thursday 5/13 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks
- Friday 5/14 at 8:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 2:45 PM: 24 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Forli
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 6:00 AM: at Basket Napoli
- Wednesday 5/12 at 1:00 PM: vs. Scafati
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/10 at 2:45 PM: vs. Venezia
No games this week.
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 5/4 at 2:00 PM: Win vs. Dijon
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 2:00 PM: at Cholet
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/10 at 10:00 AM: vs. Fethiye Bld.
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 3:30 PM: 7 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks
- Tuesday 5/4 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks
- Thursday 5/6 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 2-4 3PT in a loss at Dallas Mavericks
- Saturday 5/8 at 10:00 PM: 15 PTS, 5 REB in a win at Denver Nuggets
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 5/11 at 8:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls
- Wednesday 5/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Saturday 5/15 at TBA: vs. Chicago Bulls
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Vechta
- Tuesday 5/4 at 2:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Bamberg
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 9:00 AM: vs. Basketball Braunschweig
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0