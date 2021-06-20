Pro Hoyas: Week of 6/20-6/26

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 6/19 at 2:45 PM: 17 PTS, 3 REB, +5 in a win vs. Tortona (Basket Torino leads 1-0)

This Week’s Games:

Monday 6/21 at 2:45 PM: vs. Tortona

Thursday 6/24 at 2:45 PM: at Tortona

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 6/15 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Gravelines-Dunkerque

His season is over as Elan Bearnais did not qualify for the French Pro A League playoffs.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 6/13 at 3:00 PM: 8 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday 6/15 at 8:30 PM: 27 PTS, 8-11 FG, 7-8 3PT, +12 in a win vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Brooklyn leads 3-2)

Thursday 6/17 at 8:30 PM: 5 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks (Series tied 3-3)

Saturday 6/19 at 8:30 PM: REB, +4 in a loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Milwaukee wins 4-3)

His season is over as Brooklyn were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Players who have concluded their season:

Terrell Allen (2020, Final Spor), Jagan Mosely (2020, Kormend), Omer Yurtseven (2020, Miami Heat), Jessie Govan (2019, G League Ignite), Kaleb Johnson (2019, Austin Spurs), L.J. Peak (2017, Utsunomiya Brex), Bradley Hayes (2017, OSE Lions), Paul White (2016, Salt Lake City Stars), Aaron Bowen (2015, Esgueira), Mikael Hopkins (2015, Cedevita Olimpija), Joshua Smith (2015, Toyama Grouses), Markel Starks (2014, Avtodor Saratov), Otto Porter, Jr. (2013, Orlando Magic), Henry Sims (2012, Pallacanestro Reggiana), Chris Wright (2011, Afyon Belediye), DaJuan Summers (2009, Mahram Tehran), Vernon Macklin (2008, Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus), Brandon Bowman (2006, Giessen 46ers)

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com.