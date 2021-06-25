Podcasts

First Time Long Time: The one with rocks

By , and

6:00 AM

Roman and Nathan go back to this week in 1997 for the NHL Draft (1:00), take a look at the NBA playoffs (4:50), and break down Carl Nassib’s decision to come out as the first openly gay NFL player (14:04). They are then joined by Sarah Watson who discusses all things mountain related (19:43) including who on the Voice she would trust in a disaster (38:55) and what the next Air Bud movie should be about (42:45).

Listen to First Time Long Time on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Roman Peregrino
Roman is the Voice's sports editor and former editor-in-chief. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Executive. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

Sarah Watson
Sarah is the news editor and a sophomore in the SFS. She is a national park enthusiast and best known nationally for her articles about fish.

More: , ,

Read More

Podcasts

First Time Long Time: The one with conspiracy theories

By , and

Podcasts

First Time Long Time: Welcome to 2020

By and

Halftime Sports

A Nepalese team became the first to summit K2 in the winter—here’s why it matters

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.