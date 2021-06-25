First Time Long Time: The one with rocks

Roman and Nathan go back to this week in 1997 for the NHL Draft (1:00), take a look at the NBA playoffs (4:50), and break down Carl Nassib’s decision to come out as the first openly gay NFL player (14:04). They are then joined by Sarah Watson who discusses all things mountain related (19:43) including who on the Voice she would trust in a disaster (38:55) and what the next Air Bud movie should be about (42:45).

