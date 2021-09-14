This Week in Soccer: September 7-September 14

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. This week covers September 7-September 14.

WSOC Game Recaps

0-0 vs West Virginia on September 9

While the final score indicated a quiet game, it was actually quite chippy, as the two teams combined for 25 fouls.

The Georgetown defense was airtight, allowing only two shots on goal which junior goalkeeper Allie Augur parried away.

With senior defender Jenna Royson out due to injury, graduate defenders Kelly Ann Livingstone, Kaitlyn Parcell, and Sydney Cummings, senior Boo Jackson, and freshman Eliza Turner played all 110 minutes.

Livingstone had the Hoyas best chance late in the first half, but her header was saved by the Mountaineers’ keeper.

1-0 vs Rutgers on September 12

This was the Allie Augur show as the goalkeeper made eight huge stops to keep the Hoyas in the game.

Coming in at No.9, the Scarlet Knights were the highest ranked opponent of the season so far.

After missing three games before returning in the WVU game, junior forward Sofie Fox made a noticeable impact in this one, scoring Georgetown’s only goal of the contest.

Livingstone and graduate midfielder Daisy Cleverely got the assists.

Rutgers dominated for long stretches in the second half but Augur and the Hoyas backline did not break.

WSOC Trends/Storylines/Players to Watch

The underrated dominance of Sydney Cummings- With Livingstone and Parcell returning for their extra year of eligibility, and Royson and Jackson starting their fourth year in the blue and gray, it would have been easy to overlook Sydney Cummings on the Hoyas backline. That’s not possible anymore as all the graduate transfer from Brown has done is play every minute of the season for the Hoyas. Since Head Coach Dave Nolan has gone to three center backs (Livingstone, Cummings, and Turner), it has been Cummings responsible for the middle, acting as the last line of defense, keeping the ball as far away from goal as possible. Not only that, but the Hoyas consistently look for the head of Cummings on set pieces, as she tries to use her 5’10 frame to her advantage, which has already resulted in one goal. The experience on the Hoyas backline is the envy of the rest of the country, and Cummings has proven to be indispensable, especially on a team that relies heavily on the counterattack to spur their offense.

Is Daisy Cleverley blossoming at just the right time?- Entering the year, Cleverley was riding high. Collegiately, Cleverley was named the Big East Midfielder of the Year and to the All Big East First Team. Professionally, Cleverley went to the Olympics with the New Zealand national team, an experience that included a start against the future bronze winning Team USA. This season has started out less auspiciously. Cleverley did not impact much of the first few games, before missing most of the second half vs Dartmouth, the Princeton draw, and the beginning of the West Virginia game. Georgetown Athletics declined to comment on Cleverely’s status during that time off, but she nonetheless seems to be turning the corner since her return. An assist in the Rutgers win is her first point on the season, and her return to the lineup has coincided with a shutout streak. Ensuring that Cleverley is healthy and available will be key for this Hoyas team that has a three midfielder formation and relies on them to create chances.

News: Allie Augur named Big East Goalkeeper of the Week– This was hardly a shock after Augur has quickly become the brightest star on a ranked Hoyas team. Until the offense begins picking up the slack, Augur will need to continue being perfect if the Hoyas want to keep up their unbeaten streak.

Upcoming Schedule:

Sept. 18 @ William and Mary

MSOC Game Recaps

1-0 vs Maryland on September 11

For the fourth time in five games, the Hoyas registered over 20 shots on goal, as they dominated throughout.

Maryland came into the game ranked No.7, the highest ranked opponent of the season for the Hoyas.

An early goal from junior forward Stefan Stojanovic, his second on the year, was the difference in the game.

Sophomore forwards John Franks and Chris Hegardt registered the assists

Senior goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis was rarely troubled, registering just one save, although he did have a ball go past him which was disallowed due to an offsides ruling.

Senior midfielder Dante Polvara and sophomore forward Marlon Tabora combined for 7 shots on goal

Trends/Storylines/Players to Watch

Franks thriving on the flank- John Franks came to Georgetown as a fairly highly ranked recruit, coming in at 63 in TopDrawerSoccer’s rankings. However, he started the year buried in the depth chart, sitting behind MLS draftee Derek Dodson and future-Crystal Palace signee Jacob Montes, veteran forwards Zach Riviere and Joe Da Luz, as well as fellow freshman Tabora and Hegardt. So, he sat on the bench for much of the year, before finally getting into five games (with no points) after Dodson and Montes left the program. If Georgetown was going to be able to replace the offensive production they lacked in last season’s NCAA Tournament, Franks would need to step up and thus far, he has. Through five starts this season, Franks is tied for the team lead in goals with two and has one assist. Franks has made a home on the right flank in Coach Brian Weise’s formations and has been excellent at taking advantage of his opportunities, making 50 percent of his shots. Weise uses Franks as a spark in the starting lineup and he should continue to thrive in this role moving forward.

When will Polvara and Tabora break through?- Since scoring four goals against Fordham on August 29, the Hoyas have had trouble finishing their chances, scoring one goal per game in the last three contests. While their ferocious midfield and defense hasn’t allowed a goal in 368 minutes, Georgetown still needs some finishers to step up. The simplest solution would be for the aforementioned Polvara and Tabora to make the most of their opportunities. In five games, the two have combined for 28 shots, but the only goal came from a Polvara penalty kick. Tabora has had some phenomenal solo runs that have come within inches of scoring and he looks ready to make a leap. After scoring eight times a year ago, Polvara has been asked to play a more active role in the midfield this season, going after headers and tracking back on defense, which has led him to take more speculative shots from outside the box. Regardless of this fact, coming into this season, Polvara has scored on 20 percent of his career shots, and at some point his goals should positively regress to the mean.

News: Daniel Wu named Big East Defender of the Week- Unsurprisingly, the Hoyas rock on the backline was honored with an individual award this week, after playing every minute in the two most recent shutout victories.

Upcoming Schedule:

Sept 14 @ Temple POSTPONED

Sept 18 @ Creighton