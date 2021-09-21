This Week in Soccer: September 15-September 21

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. This week covers September 15-September 21.

WSOC Game Recaps

6-0 vs William & Mary on Sept. 18

This was a stunning return to form from the Blue and Gray who have struggled on the offensive end in recent games.

According to Coach Wiese, the William & Mary squad was dealing with COVID-19 protocol issues entering the game.

Standout graduate defensive back Kelly Ann Livingstone missed this game for undisclosed reasons. Junior midfielder Julia Leas filled in on the backline with senior midfielder Devon Lis returning to her starting spot in the defensive midfield.

Graduate midfielder Daisy Cleverley got on the end of a Maya Fernandez-Powell corner and scored on the header in the second minute.

With less than a minute remaining in the half, freshman defender Eliza Turner fed sophomore midfielder Tatum Lenain who scored her first on the year.

Early in the second half, junior forward Gia Vicari scored twice in quick succession on assists from Lis and Leas.

Vicari then assisted on freshman forward Cyanne Doyle’s second goal of the year in the 63rd minute

Senior midfielder Fernandez-Powell capped the scoring with a strike from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Junior goalkeeper Joella Chase made first appearance of the season in relief of junior starter Allie Augur during garbage time.

WSOC Big East Preview

While the No. 25 Hoyas came into the year as clear favorites to repeat as conference champions, they have stumbled out of the gate which opens the door for other contenders. No. 17 Xavier may be the new favorite, which could not have been foreseen coming into the year. They were picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll but have roared to a 7-0-1 start thanks to their strong backline. Butler also seems set to make some noise after last season’s runner-up finish. Junior Katie Soderstrom is second in the conference with 8 goals while graduate goalie Stephanie Rodriguez was the preseason Big East Goalkeeper of the Year. The Bulldogs are 7-1 on the young season. The most disappointing squad thus far is assuredly UConn, projected to finish third in the conference, but currently sitting in 10th place with a 4-3 record that includes a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Brown. A dark horse team that can compete against anyone will be St. John’s. Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Zsani Kajan leads a high powered offense that is tops in the conference in goals per game. Kajan is second in the entire NCAA with 9 goals on the season and will be a dangerous foe for the Hoyas. Luckily, Hoyas junior goalkeeper Allie Augur seems like she will be up for the challenge. Augur is tops in the conference in save percentage (.871) and was recently named Division 1 Player of the Week. She is supported by one of the most experienced backlines in all of college soccer. If Georgetown can build off their dismantling of William & Mary and continue to score enough, they should have the defensive backbone to remain the top contender for the Big East crown.

News: Gia Vicari and Julia Leas named to Big East Weekly Honor Roll- The two were recognized for their monster performances in the William & Mary game. Vicari scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season while logging her first assist. Leas played on the backline for the first time this season and helped keep William & Mary off the scoresheet while also delivering an impressive long ball that led to a Vicari score.

Upcoming Schedule:

Sept 23 at Creighton

Sept 26 at Xavier

MSOC Game Recaps

2-1 vs Creighton

Creighton was host to 6,577 fans, the largest crowd at any college soccer game this season.

The Blue Jays had already beaten one No. 1 this year when they took down Indiana

Creighton senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse came into the game leading the Big East in saves and didn’t disappoint in a first half that included two fantastic stops on sophomore midfielder Chris Hegardt

Junior striker Stefan Stojanovic took advantage of a Blue Jay turnover in the 49th minute and put one past Kruse.

Junior defender Daniel Wu fouled Creighton freshman Manu Toledano in the box in the 78th minute. This led to a Diego Gutierrez penalty kick that ended the Hoya shutout streak at 446 minutes.

In the 90th minute, sophomore forward Marlon Tabora ensured there would be no overtime, taking a bad pass and turning it into an opportunity for fellow sophomore forward John Franks. When Kruse saved Franks’ initial shot, Tabora took the deflection and potted the game winner

MSOC Big East preview

Unsurprisingly, No. 1 Georgetown is the favorite to reclaim their throne at the top of the Big East. This was true in the preseason and it’s true now. Their biggest threat will once again be No. 19 Seton Hall who defeated the Hoyas in the Big East Championship game last season. Seton Hall has had some defensive struggles to start the year (they have already allowed 14 goals) but still have a dangerous offense led by senior CJ Tibbling and junior Johannes Pex. Seton Hall has scored the second most goals per game of Big East teams so far, barely trailing Providence. The Friars have been an early surprise, earning votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and knocking off Seton Hall last week. Their high powered offense can compete with anyone in the conference. Villanova has also surprised, going from being picked last in the preseason coaches poll to a 5-1 start that has turned heads. The biggest disappointment thus far belongs to Marquette who tumbled out of a top 25 position and has struggled to find their rhythm. The Golden Eagles still have the making of a good team if they put things together after a 3-4 start. Another team still looking to put things together is Creighton. They are just 1-3-1 but that victory was against then-No. 1 Indiana, and they put a scare into Georgetown this week. If reigning Big East Offensive Player of the Year Diego Gutierrez and the Blue Jays offense can sustain pressure, they will be a dark horse. However, it all comes back to Georgetown. They are the most complete team in the conference and, behind two time Big East Goalkeeper of the Year Giannis Nikopolidis, it will be very hard to score on them.

News: Marlon Tabora named to Big East Weekly Honor Roll- The Big East has given the hero of the Creighton match his due. Tabora earned his first ever selection to the weekly list after his first career goal.

Upcoming Schedule:

Sept. 25 vs Dartmouth at Shaw Field