Men’s soccer survives scare against wily Butler squad

The No. 1 Georgetown men’s soccer team (10-0, 4-0 Big East) beat the Butler Bulldogs (3-6-1, 1-2-0 Big East) 1-0 this Saturday at Shaw Field to push their winning streak to 10 games. Junior captain Dante Polvara and graduate goalkeeper Ethan Koehler led the Hoyas to victory, with Polvara’s goal in the 59th minute proving to be the difference.

The Hoyas tallied 14 shots against Butler’s seven, five of which were on goal to the Bulldog’s two. Both were saved by Koehler who recorded his third shutout of the season. The Hoyas put pressure on the Bulldogs throughout the contest and ended the game with 11 corner kicks, dominating Butler’s 1, aiding in yet another victory for the Blue and Gray.

Georgetown tested Butler’s defense early with a shot from senior forward Zach Riviere that nipped the post and veered wide less than five minutes into the first half. Despite the eventful start, both teams then settled into a routine and didn’t allow each other many significant scoring opportunities. Georgetown maintained great ball control while keeping play mainly on Butler’s side of the field. The Hoyas ended the first half outshooting the Bulldogs 6 to 3 with a few goal-scoring opportunities. Despite the 8 Hoya corners, Butler’s defense stood strong as the teams went into halftime, scoreless.

The Hoyas started with the ball in the second half, the score still tied at 0-0. Fans were anxious to see a goal as the Hoyas strove to maintain their undefeated record. Butler continued to play physically, leading many fans to call on the officials to improve their calls. Their cries were rewarded when the referees gave a yellow card to Butler’s freshman midfielder Quint Breitkreuz in the 59th minute, giving the Hoyas an opportunity to take the lead with a free-kick.

Polvara stepped up to take the shot and was successful, blasting a top right corner kick that hit the back of the net for an unassisted goal making the score 1-0. This was Polvara’s fourth goal of the season. Butler had a few chances to tie it up within the final minutes, but they would come up just short and Georgetown would take the 1-0 victory.

The Hoyas will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road this coming Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET as they face Providence College (7-1-3, 3-0-1 Big East). The Friars lead all teams in the Big East in scoring with 26 goals on the year, and should be a much different test than the defensive-minded Butler squad, who are last in the Big East in scoring (6 goals total).

The game is going to be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network and live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.