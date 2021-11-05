Meet the new guys

Tyler Beard | 6’2” | Guard

Tyler Beard is a three-star recruit from Chicago. Although he committed to Georgetown in 2020, he elected to play a postgraduate year at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia due to the uncertainty surrounding sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beard’s athletic reputation was on full display in 2020 when a dunk in one of his high school games went viral, taking the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day. Beard is a solid defender who knows how to penetrate the paint to get to the basket and finish through on the offensive end. Although he might not start this season, given Georgetown has more experienced guards, he’ll definitely begin the year in the guard rotation.

Jalin Billingsley | 6’8” | Forward

Jalin Billingsley, hailing from Cleveland, comes to the Hoyas off of a strong senior season at Lutheran East, averaging 13 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. He is incredibly versatile and his abilities to shoot and dominate the paint make him an intriguing potential stretch 4 for the Hoyas. As a result of Tre King’s unexpected departure from Georgetown, Billingsley is likely to get more minutes than predicted this season. He brings much-neededdepth to the forward position after Jamorko Pickett’s graduation.

Aminu Mohammed | 6’5” | Guard

A minu Mohammed, named the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year, is a DMV native but comes to Georgetown from the Greenwood Laboratory School in Missouri, where he won Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year twice. He’s Patrick Ewing’s first five-star recruit and Georgetown’s first since 2014. (ESPN uses a star recruiting system where players are measured against a standard to give them a score on a 100-point scale and then are assigned a number of stars, two to five, based on their point value.) Mohammed brings strong shooting and rebounding skills to the Hoyas, as he averaged 23.3 points and 10 rebounds per game in his senior season. He is poised to be a major contributor right away and will likely find himself in this season’s starting lineup.

Ryan Mutombo | 7’2” | Center

Ryan Mutombo, son of NBA Hall of Famer and Georgetown basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo, has a distinguished legacy to live up to. The four-star recruit from Atlanta brings height to the Hoyas, standing at 7’2”, with the potential to grow more in both height and skill. Mutombo has proven that he will be a force to be reckoned with in the paint, averaging 12 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game his junior season at The Lovett School. Mutombo will likely split the center position with returning junior Timothy Ighoefe, and if he can put on some muscle and develop his 3-point shot, he’ll have a good case for following in his father’s footsteps to the NBA.

Kaiden Rice | 6’7” | Guard/Forward

Kaiden Rice is the Hoyas’s only new transfer this year. Rice, originally from Columbia, S.C., played four years at The Citadel before transferring to Georgetown. During the 2020-21 season, he started and scored in the double-digits in all 25 games for The Citadel. His game is defined by his threes—last year, he was second in NCAA DI men’s basketball for total 3-point field goals attempted, sixth for total 3-point field goals made, and third for 3-point field goals per game. Rice will fill Jahvon Blair’s role as Georgetown’s primary shooter in addition to bringing much-needed experience to the young Hoyas.

Jordan Riley | 6’4” | Guard

Jordan Riley is a four-star recruit from Brentwood, New York, where he won the 2020-21 New York Gatorade Player of the Year. Despite playing a shortened seven-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still averaged 31.7 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game. His length gives him the potential to be a great defender, and he has strong finishing abilities as well as decent shooting range. It’s unclear where he’ll fit into the Hoyas’s line-up, but his versatility and verticality suggest he’ll see minutes at some point.