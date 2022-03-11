The Weekly List: Travel through space with these cosmic songs

After a busy midterm season, everyone deserves a break. Whether you are traveling far or staying local this spring break, you’ll find that these songs are out of this world. This collection of songs covers a range of human emotions spanning melancholy, tranquility, and exhilaration. From stellar melodies to supersonic beats, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1. “Space Oddity” – David Bowie

“Space Oddity” is truly a sensory experience. Bowie begins the song with soft vocals yet builds up to a musical climax for the chorus. The incorporation of a variety of instruments, from the guitar to the Stylophone to the flute, gives the song a supernatural aura.

2. “Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Not only was “Levitating” Billboard’s top song of 2021, but Dua Lipa was also just in D.C. for her Future Nostalgia tour. This song is infused with galactic lyrics, and its fast-paced rhythm is guaranteed to get you dancing on your feet. No matter how many times I listen to this song, I get excited every time I hear the beginning claps.

3. “Homesick” – Madison Beer

Opening with layered harmonies and UFO-like beeping noises, Madison Beer immediately places this song in an intergalactic context. Throughout the song, Beer describes the comfort of space, which serves as an escape from the feelings of detachment she experiences on Earth. This song even features a clip from the space sitcom Rick and Morty.

4. “Walk Backwards” – Maude Latour

Maude Latour’s “Walk Backwards” takes listeners on a whimsical journey following a love story between two people in New York City. Latour draws upon the “written in the stars” concept to convey the idea of soulmates. This song is a must-add for a spring/summer playlist.

5. “Rocket Man” – Elton John

This is one of Elton John’s most popular songs, and it does not disappoint. The airy background vocals simulate a calming trip through the galaxy. Soar through your thoughts with this contemplative song as your guide.

6. “NASA” – Ariana Grande

In this song, Ariana Grande articulates the importance of taking time for self-care when in a relationship, which perfectly encompasses the underlying tone of thank u, next (2019), the album this song appears on. Grande evokes astral imagery by comparing the clinginess of a partner to a suffocating orbit in this upbeat tune.

7. “Talking to the Moon” – Bruno Mars

As one of his more wistful and subdued songs, “Talking to the Moon” reveals a more vulnerable side of Bruno Mars. Listeners can hear the pain in Mars’ voice as he sings about his yearning for connection. We can’t help but feel empathy for Mars because we have all felt that same desire for connection in our lives—especially coming out of a pandemic.