The Weekly List: Explore the Cosmos

By:
09/10/2019

Some good jams from around the world, a sampling by me. 

1. “Drôle de Question” by Roméo Elvis

With a name like that, Belgian artist Roméo Elvis couldn’t be anything but a bop-machine. It’s incredibly difficult to present only one of his songs, so I must order you to go and listen to more. You won’t regret it. Trust me, turn on your speakers and check out his other fine creations: “Dis-moi”, “194”, “Soleil”, and “1000°C”.

2. “Cлово пацана” by Max Korzh

Korzh hails from Belarus. His music tends to be more rap-y, but this song deviates from his usual sound. Expect a build-up, a deep baritone, a guitar, and some wind instrument that I can’t place.

3. “Taste” by Woo

This Korean song is rap with awesome use of instruments and melody. Woo’s monotone vocals creates a delicious divide between voice and music.

4. “Simt ca ne-am indepartat” by Mihail

Romanian artist Mihail has an amazing voice and he knows how to use it well. I don’t need to speak Romanian to feel the power and emotion in his words, or the incredible beats and music. I would characterize his music as varied and alternative. Other must-listens of his: “Ma ucide ea” and “Doar Visuri.”

5. “MAN O TO” by NU

NU is a DJ from Germany who describes himself as a “nomad,” which might explain why the song I’ve selected has Persian lyrics.

6. “Pana” by Tekno

I was shown this song by a friend because the title is like my name, Panna. Tekno is a musician from Nigeria, and although he forgot the second ‘n’ from the title, I forgive him because (whether he knows it or not) he immortalized me in a song.

7. “Afro Trap Pt. 8 (Never)” by MHD

This is just good stuff. French rap. Part 8 is undoubtedly the best of the many Afro Traps that MHD has made (okay fine, 7, 3, and 2 are also great).

About Author

Panna Gattyan

Panna Gattyan is the Voice's assistant podcast editor. She is from Budapest, Hungary, but she’s lived in France and most recently in Los Angeles. She writes everything from grocery lists and postcard poems to scientific manifestos and theatre criticism.


