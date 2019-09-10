The Weekly List: Explore the Cosmos

By:

09/10/2019

Some good jams from around the world, a sampling by me.

1. “Drôle de Question” by Roméo Elvis

With a name like that, Belgian artist Roméo Elvis couldn’t be anything but a bop-machine. It’s incredibly difficult to present only one of his songs, so I must order you to go and listen to more. You won’t regret it. Trust me, turn on your speakers and check out his other fine creations: “Dis-moi”, “194”, “Soleil”, and “1000°C”.

2. “Cлово пацана” by Max Korzh

Korzh hails from Belarus. His music tends to be more rap-y, but this song deviates from his usual sound. Expect a build-up, a deep baritone, a guitar, and some wind instrument that I can’t place.

3. “Taste” by Woo

This Korean song is rap with awesome use of instruments and melody. Woo’s monotone vocals creates a delicious divide between voice and music.

4. “Simt ca ne-am indepartat” by Mihail

Romanian artist Mihail has an amazing voice and he knows how to use it well. I don’t need to speak Romanian to feel the power and emotion in his words, or the incredible beats and music. I would characterize his music as varied and alternative. Other must-listens of his: “Ma ucide ea” and “Doar Visuri.”

5. “MAN O TO” by NU

NU is a DJ from Germany who describes himself as a “nomad,” which might explain why the song I’ve selected has Persian lyrics.

6. “Pana” by Tekno

I was shown this song by a friend because the title is like my name, Panna. Tekno is a musician from Nigeria, and although he forgot the second ‘n’ from the title, I forgive him because (whether he knows it or not) he immortalized me in a song.

7. “Afro Trap Pt. 8 (Never)” by MHD

This is just good stuff. French rap. Part 8 is undoubtedly the best of the many Afro Traps that MHD has made (okay fine, 7, 3, and 2 are also great).