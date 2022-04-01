The Weekly List: The top five underground clothing brands you need to check out

The quest for individuality is more important than ever. What better way to discover yourself than by engaging in some good-old fast-fashion consumerism? We’ve got the scoop for you on the next big thing—the never-before-seen trend all the it-girls are going to be raving about soon. Enjoy curating your totally unique and quirky, not-like-other-girls look with the indie brands below.

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Starting off the list at number five, we have the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Display your love for the spicy vegetable with an article of clothing from this designer’s line. We’re talking circle text and good vibes. With a simple logo featuring a neutral sans serif font and an asterisk graphic, Red Hot Chili Peppers is definitely a straightforward, sleek, and safe choice for those who are just beginning to dabble in high fashion.

4. AC/DC

If you’re feeling a bit international, may I suggest the brand AC/DC? Don’t be down bad, be down under with this stylish Australian designer. Drawing inspiration from the two types of electricity, alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC), AC/DC will allow you to show off your engineering expertise. An especially powerful statement piece for any woman in STEM!

3. Sublime

Are you into astrology? Psychedelics? Macabre graphics? If so, Sublime is the brand for you. The intricately designed sun logo is definitely a head-turner. You’ll be forgiven if you get lost in the striking blue eyes on this anthropomorphic blazing ball of fire. They’ll go crazy for the blue mushroom etched into the sun’s forehead, as well as the skeletons embedded within its cheeks. Its acid wash and tie-dye fabrics are perfect for sporting that hippy Californian vibe. Consider adding Sublime to your wardrobe for an instant dash of edginess.

2. Pink Floyd

If Sublime’s graphic sun imagery is too counterculture for you, try out Pink Floyd instead. Pink Floyd offers a similar astrological aura without the outright implications of being a recreational drug user. Despite the word “pink” in the name, Pink Floyd’s best is a black t-shirt emblazoned with a triangular prism and a rainbow beam, inspired by the dark side of the moon. In other words, a win for geometry and science fans alike, not to mention queer people!

1. Nirvana

The number one spot is reserved for none other than Nirvana. This Asian-inspired fashion line gets its name from the Sanskrit word for “becoming extinguished,” and that’s exactly what you’ll be doing to the competition once you pull up to the function dripped out in this brand. The yellow smiley face and bold logotype are always a hit. More classic-looking pieces will have the yellow logo imposed on a black background, but if you want to switch it up, you can find rarer pieces with swimming babies or angels. Whatever design you choose, you can’t go wrong with this band—uh, I mean—brand. Founded in 1987, it’s still perennially in fashion. In fact, it even inspired the soundtrack of The Batman (2022) movie. Just be prepared for the “name three songs” question.