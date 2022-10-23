Concert Preview: Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Oct. 29, The Howard Theatre

On Oct. 29, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 of Drag Race royalty will be bringing the North American tour of her latest album Red 4 Filth (2022) to The Howard Theatre in D.C.

Since her two appearances on the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 has evolved her drag performance and pushed her way into the pop music industry, maintaining her bizarre sense of humor and irony all along the way. Alaska has been a pioneer for Drag Race girls looking to transition their show-fame to new places, particularly after the release of her first infamous album, Anus (2015), which includes now-iconic hits like “This is My Hair” and “Your Makeup is Terrible.” In her most recent release, Red 4 Filth, Alaska’s maturity as a pop act is fully on display. With clear influences from the pop stars of the ’90s and early 2000s, Red 4 Filth is a testimony to the environment in which Alaska grew up, one devoid of the catty Drag Race catchphrases and references that define Alaska’s earlier work.

Promising a one-of-a-kind night of music, fashion, dancing, and beauty, Alaska’s Red 4 Filth show is sure to be an experience that attendees will never forget, for better or for worse. Further details of the tour and tickets can be found here.