Women’s Lacrosse outclassed by No. 19 Johns Hopkins

The Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (2-3, BIG EAST) was no match for No. 19 Johns Hopkins (2-2, Big Ten) in a 13-4 loss at Cooper Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoyas started slow and never really found their footing against the talented Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays dominated the first quarter on both offense and defense. Junior midfielder Georgie Gorelik, Johns Hopkins’ leading scorer this season, opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game. Senior midfielder Madison McPherson scored one goal and senior attacker Maeve Barker added two for the Blue Jays. They defended the Hoya offense aggressively, forcing eight turnovers and holding Georgetown to only two shots. Johns Hopkins shut out the Blue and Gray and finished the first quarter with a 4-0 lead.

Johns Hopkins started the second quarter off strong, with Gorelick scoring again two minutes in. Graduate attacker Erin Bakes responded within a minute, scoring the Hoyas’ first goal of the game. Bakes’ goal got the ball rolling for Georgetown; a few minutes later, sophomore attacker Emma Gebhardt scored off of a quick transition attack, and sophomore midfielder Maley Starr scored off of a free position shot to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to two. Georgetown looked much better in the second quarter, but couldn’t overcome their first quarter deficit and still trailed 5-3 heading into halftime.

Sophomore goalkeeper Leah Warheime took over in the second half and made two fantastic saves in the first two minutes. However, Johns Hopkins continued to get chances and Barker scored a free position goal five minutes into the third quarter. Georgetown went a woman up after the Blue Jays’ sophomore defender Lily Athanas picked up a ground ball and drew a slashing foul. Gebhardt capitalized and scored for the Hoyas. Georgetown’s momentum was short-lived, however, as freshman midfielder Ava Angello responded to Gebhardt’s goal less than a minute later with one of her own. Junior midfielder Jordan Carter added a free position goal for the Blue Jays to make the score 8-4 at the end of the quarter.

The game ended exactly how it started– with a dominant quarter from the Blue Jays. Sophomore attacker Alayna Costa opened the scoring while Johns Hopkins was a woman up, soon followed by a free position goal by sophomore midfielder Annie Marshall. Barker scored after picking up a rebound and junior attacker Campbell Case scored the Blue Jays’ last two goals of the game. Johns Hopkins shut out Georgetown in the fourth quarter, only allowing the Hoyas one shot on goal. The Blue Jays left Cooper Field with a dominant 13-4 victory over the Hoyas.

Georgetown was simply not good enough to compete with Johns Hopkins this Wednesday. The Hoyas turned the ball over 26 times, and only registered 12 shots on goal. Johns Hopkins was much more efficient; the Blue Jays only had 17 turnovers and had 25 shots on goal. Georgetown couldn’t get anything going offensively for most of the game, and struggled to handle the Blue Jays’ cohesive and strong attack. There were still some bright spots for the Hoyas: Warheime played well and the Hoya offense clicked in the second quarter. Overall, however, it was a poor showing.

The Hoyas travel to Newark this Saturday, March 4 for a match-up with the University of Delaware (4-1, CAA) at 3:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on FloLive.