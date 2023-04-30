Beat the Bulldogs: Women’s Lacrosse dominates Butler on Senior Day

Georgetown Women’s Lacrosse (7-10, 2-4 BIG EAST) blew out Butler (5-10, 1-5 BIG EAST) 21-5 on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon . The Hoyas celebrated ten seniors and graduate students who played their last regular season game for the Blue and Gray. Georgetown was dominant on both offense and defense and simply outmatched Butler all game. They took an early lead and never looked back in one of their most impressive performances of the season.

The Hoyas stormed out to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring six unanswered goals. Junior attacker Katie Goldsmith scored Georgetown’s first goal of the game off of an assist from junior attacker Kylie Hazen. Graduate attacker Erin Bakes added another from a quick release shot to finish up another great team attack. Freshman midfielder Cate Parsells scored two goals in short succession for the Hoyas, so Cooper Field went crazy to “Wheels on the Bus,” the song played whenever Parsells scores.

Like the wheels on the bus, Georgetown kept on rolling; graduate midfielder Olivia Rubin and sophomore attacker Emma Gebhardt also added their names to the scoresheet for Georgetown in the first quarter. Butler finally responded with a free position goal from senior attacker Campbell Connors. The Hoyas held the Bulldogs to only 3 shots, and the score stood at 6-1 at the end of the first quarter. Things didn’t get any better for Butler in the second quarter.

Gebhardt scored another goal for Georgetown 30 seconds into the second quarter, and then Hazen added another Georgetown goal one minute later. Butler had no answer for Georgetown’s standout attacker Bakes, who scored after junior midfielder Tatum Geist forced a Butler turnover. Sophomore midfielder Maley Starr scored Georgetown’s fourth goal of the quarter from a free position shot.

Butler finally responded when Connors scored her second goal of the game off a quick transition attack. Georgetown’s Gebhardt responded almost instantly with her second goal of the game, then Bakes scored her fortieth goal of the season from a free position shot. Hazen, Bakes, and freshman midfielder Jacqueline Jaskiewicz scored a goal apiece for the Hoyas, who absolutely dominated the second quarter and led 15-2 heading into halftime. Georgetown’s second quarter performance was outstanding; the Hoyas scored nine goals and looked absolutely unstoppable on offense, and the defense held the Bulldogs to only nine shots.

Bakes started off the second half with another goal, nestling a powerful shot in the top left corner. Shortly thereafter Rubin put the finishing touch on a lovely team goal for Georgetown, and Coach Fried decided to take the Hoya starters out of the game. Butler’s frustration appeared to mount at this point—the Bulldogs picked up two yellow cards at the end of the third quarter. Junior midfielder Neely Holt capitalized on the Hoyas’ numbers advantage and scored a free position goal. The scoring slowed down a bit in the third quarter, but Georgetown still led 18-2 heading into the final quarter.

Butler and Georgetown traded goals to open the fourth quarter. Junior midfielder Leah Rubino scored first for the Bulldogs, quickly followed by a Georgetown goal scored by senior midfielder Leah Tardif. Freshman attacker Emmie Ridgeway scored Butler’s fourth goal of the game, but a few minutes later freshman attacker Molly Byrne scored Georgetown’s twentieth goal of the game after a no-look assist from Gebhardt.

A few minutes later, Bakes spun past two defenders and slipped the ball past Butler’s goalie for her sixth goal of the game. Butler got a small consolation late in the game when Ridgeway got her second goal of the afternoon, and the game ended with a resounding 21-5 victory for Georgetown.

Georgetown Women’s Lacrosse gave the team’s seniors and graduate students a fantastic sendoff with an incredible game. The Hoyas scored almost at will all game, and eleven different players got on the scoresheet. Defensively, Georgetown shut down Butler’s offense almost completely; the Bulldogs only registered 14 shots all game, while the Hoyas got 40 shots off. Georgetown’s seniors and graduate students can be satisfied with a win in their last game for the Hoyas. Hoya fans also have a lot to look forward to for next season; three Georgetown freshmen scored and lots of young players got playing time in the blowout win.

For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.