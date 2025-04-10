Despite Driggs’ dominance, Dukes down women’s lacrosse

The Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (7-5, 2-1 BIG EAST) battled but ultimately fell short against No. 14 James Madison Dukes (8-4, 3-0 AAC), losing 16-11 in a competitive game at Cooper Field on the evening of Wednesday, April 9.

The teams exchanged goals throughout a tight first half. The Hoyas opened the scoring midway through the first quarter with a goal from junior attacker Gracie Driggs, assisted by sophomore attacker Anne McGovern, but JMU quickly responded. After a defensive struggle, the teams ended the first quarter deadlocked at 3-3.

The Dukes built momentum early in the second quarter with a two-goal surge to take a 5-3 lead. Georgetown clawed back, answering with consecutive scores, including a crucial goal by freshman attacker Sophia Loschert, to level the game at 5-5. Despite turnovers affecting both teams, they entered halftime tied 7-7, setting the stage for a decisive second half.

The Hoyas struck first in the third quarter, with Driggs scoring her third goal of the night to give the Hoyas an 8-7 lead. True to the nature of this matchup, Georgetown’s lead didn’t last long. JMU quickly regained control, capitalizing on Georgetown’s turnovers and winning critical draw controls to launch a 4-1 scoring run. The Dukes ended the third quarter with an 11-9 lead.

The fourth quarter belonged to JMU, as they extended their lead with a 5-0 run. Junior attacker Maddie Epke and freshman attacker Payton Root fueled the Dukes’ offense, combining for a total of nine points on the night. The Hoyas managed to add two late goals, but JMU’s control of possession and dominance in transition sealed the 16-11 victory.

Driggs led Georgetown with a career-high six goals and seven draw controls, while Loschert and graduate attacker Hanna Bishop each added a pair of goals. McGovern contributed five assists, keeping the Hoyas competitive through three quarters.

Despite the loss, the Hoyas demonstrated resilience and competitiveness against a nationally ranked opponent. They’ll look to rebound on Saturday when they host Butler in BIG EAST play. Opening draw is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 12 at Cooper Field. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.